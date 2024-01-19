'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent' trailer: First look at Canadian spinoff

We've officially gotten our first peak at the upcoming series Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, premiering Feb. 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Citytv, and it will be available to stream on Citytv+ (available through Prime Video).

The season will consist of 10 one-hour episodes.

An adaptation of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, part of the legendary Law & Order franchise, the ensemble cast for the Toronto-based series includes:

Aden Young (Rectify) as Detective Sergeant Henry Graff

Kathleen Munroe (Chicago Med) as Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman

Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek) as Inspector Vivienne Holness

K.C. Collins (The Cleaning Lady) as Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester

Nicola Correia-Damude (Shadowhunters) as Forensic Pathologist Dr. Lucy Da Silva

Araya Mengesha (Anne with an E) as tech expert Mark Yohannes

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent cast - Aden Young, Kathleen Munroe, Karen Robinson, K.C. Collins, Nicola Correia-Damude, Araya Mengesha

Following the Specialized Criminal Investigations team, Detective Sergeants Henry Graff (Young) and Frankie Bateman (Munroe) investigate "high-profile" homicides in Toronto.

The cases featured on the show are inspired by real-life Canadian investigations.

For example, in the trailer you see a headline on a TV, set to the CityNews Toronto channel, that reads, "Crack Mayor! Video posted on account of slain reporter Tatiana Wynn." A clear reference to the late Rob Ford's crack video scandal, which emerged in 2013 when he was the mayor of Toronto.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent (Citytv)

Tassie Cameron, who worked on shows like Pretty Hard Cases, Mary Kills People and Rookie Blue, is the series showrunner. Filmmaker Holly Dale (Transplant, Mary Kills People, Law & Order SVU) is the director of the premiere episode of the series.

"The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week," a statement from Hayden Mindell, senior vice president, television with Rogers Sports & Media reads. "We’re thrilled to be in partnership with Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., to bring Canadian stories to this iconic global format."

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc.