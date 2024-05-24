Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge closed in both directions again this weekend

CBC
·2 min read
Maintenance work on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge has been underway for months. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)
Maintenance work on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge has been underway for months. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)

The bad news? Montreal's Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge will once again be completely closed to traffic from midnight Friday to early Monday morning.

The potentially good news? Quebec's Transport Ministry says it will install "dynamic lanes" on the bridge that will allow traffic to flow while it pursues construction on the bridge.

The weekend closure will be in effect heading westbound on Highway 40 from Exit 41 to St-Charles Avenue. Access to Senneville Road will be maintained, the ministry said in a news release published Tuesday.

Heading east, the closure is in effect from Exit 35 to des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard.

The ramp leading from Highway 40 to the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be closed on the interchange with Highway 30. Drivers are invited to use Highways 20 and 30 instead.

The toll on Highway 30 has been cancelled during the closure.

The Transport Ministry says it will open two of three bridge lanes during peak periods.

  • Toward Montreal from midnight to 10 a.m. on weekdays.

  • Toward Vaudreuil-Dorion from noon to 10 p.m. during the week, as well as every weekend.

Other changes include a new configuration on the approaches to the bridge, including the maintenance of two traffic lanes in each direction on Highway 40:

  • Between des Anciens-Combattants and the bridge.

  • Between Exit 35 and the bridge. Toward Montreal, the right lane of Highway 40 will be exclusively reserved for Exit 35.

  • The entrance to Highway 40 heading east from de la Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard remains open.

As well, there is a complete closure of Highway 40 heading eastbound in the area, including the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, planned for the weekend of May 31 in order to continue drainage work for the new bridge.

The ministry is encouraging affected motorists to subscribe to the Mobility Montreal newsletter to stay informed about major weekend closures and mitigation measures in the Montreal area.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight

    An Orthodox rabbi has accused JetBlue Airways Corp. of discrimination for removing him from a flight after he asked to switch seats to avoid sitting next to a woman, which would violate his religious beliefs.

  • Footage Shows Scottie Scheffler’s Car Merely Crawling Through Crash Scene

    Louisville policeLouisville police released two video clips on Thursday of golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, showing his car crawling slowly through a crash scene before a cop chased after him, whacked his windshield, and hauled him out of the driver’s seat to handcuff him.Scheffler was arrested as he was on his way to the PGA Championships at about 6 a.m. last Friday. He was accused of injuring a cop who was directing traffic at the scene of the fatal crash, and was charged with felony second-

  • RCMP warns push to switch to electric vehicles faces 'significant challenges'

    Can the RCMP turn North America's largest law enforcement vehicle fleet green? They're about to find out.As Canada's national police service, the RCMP falls under Ottawa's Greening Government Strategy — a commitment to lower the environmental footprint of the federal government and get it to net‑zero emissions by 2050.The strategy calls on the RCMP to replace as many of their approximately 12,000 cars and trucks with zero-emission vehicles as operationally possible by 2035.But those tasked with

  • China’s Cheap EVs Aren’t a Threat to Tesla, Ford, and GM. Here’s What Is.

    It’s a cute little four-door hatchback that’s three feet shorter than Tesla Model Y. With its bright yellow paint job, the Seagull looks a little like a Minion from the back, even if it looks a tad grumpy from the front. A 100% import penalty will be placed on EVs like the hot-selling BYD Seagull, or the GAC AION S, while select batteries and battery components will be hit with a 25% levy. The penalties effectively block Chinese companies from bringing their cars to America and prompt U.S. auto makers to invest in domestic EV component manufacturers.

  • Driver of truck in fatal Marshfield collision misidentified, say RCMP

    RCMP on P.E.I. say the driver of a pickup truck that caused a December highway crash that four people dead in Marshfield, northeast of Charlottetown, was actually the person they thought was a passenger in the vehicle.Police had arrested a 20-year-old man they thought had been driving, and said they expected to lay charges of impaired driving causing death. However, in a news release Friday, they said further investigation had shown their initial finding of who was driving the truck at the time

  • RCMP say driver of truck in fatal P.E.I. head-on crash last December misidentified

    CHARLOTTETOWN — Nearly six months after a head-on crash claimed four lives outside Charlottetown, police are now clarifying that a 30-year-old victim was actually the driver of one of the vehicles. The RCMP initially identified the deceased man as a passenger in a pickup truck that collided with an oncoming car as the truck pulled into oncoming traffic while trying to pass another vehicle in the community of Marshfield, P.E.I., on Dec. 8. A man and a woman, both 18, and a male youth in the car d

  • China's $10,000 EV is coming to Europe. Sorry, America.

    China's BYD is planning to bring its $10,000 Seagull hatchback to Europe. US drivers are waiting for a cheaper EV option from companies such as Tesla.

  • Tesla drops delivery goal of 20 million vehicles

    STORY: Tesla left out a major goal of delivering 20 million vehicles a year by 2030 from its latest impact report Thursday (May 23).It's a sign the company is moving away from electric cars and shifting focus to robotaxis.CEO Elon Musk said four years ago Tesla aspired to sell 20 million vehicles by the end of the current decade.This was reiterated in impact reports released in both 2021 and 2022, but the company changed direction recently.It dropped plans to produce an all-new model expected to cost $25,000.And it has promoted autonomous driving tech as its main source growth.Tesla plans to host a launch event for its robotaxi in August.Musk said Thursday robotaxis and the company's humanoid robot Optimus will be "incredibly profound" for Tesla.He declined to answer a question on the timeline for Tesla's low-cost cars at the event.In further news Friday, data has shown the automaker cut output of its best-selling Model Y electric car by a double-digit percentage number at its Shanghai plant since March.The move aims to address weakening demand for the model in China, where EV makers are engaged in a brutal price war.The Shanghai plant is Tesla's biggest manufacturing hub globally.A source said it planned to cut Model Y output by at least 20% during the March to June period.It was not immediately clear if the output cut would be extended to the second half of this year.Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

  • Singapore Airlines made a smart move after deadly turbulence

    Singapore Airlines will no longer serve meals when the seatbelt light is on after a passenger died and dozens got hurt because of flight turbulence.

  • First BARK Air Flight That Caters To Dogs To Take Off

    The airline’s first flight, traveling from New York to Los Angeles, is sold out.

  • Tesla drops delivery goal of 20 million vehicles a year from latest report

    (Reuters) -Tesla has left out its goal of delivering 20 million vehicles a year by 2030 in its latest impact report published on Thursday, another sign the company was moving away from electric cars as it shifts focus to robotaxis. CEO Elon Musk had said in 2020 that Tesla aspired to sell 20 million vehicles by the end of the current decade - twice as many as those sold by Toyota, the world's largest automaker. Robotaxis and the company's humanoid robot Optimus will be "incredibly profound" for Tesla, Musk said on Thursday through a video-link at the annual "Viva Technology" conference in Paris.

  • 2023 Subaru WRX Long-Term Update: Some thoughts on ride quality

    We muse on our long-term 2023 Subaru WRX Limited and its so-so ride quality, with attention to its tires and suspension.

  • BMW Is Teasing a Throwback Cafe Racer at Villa D'Este

    It's just a concept, but the styling is a proper throwback to the BMW days of old.

  • US auto sales set to modestly rise in May, report shows

    Automakers in the United States have been shifting their focus back on higher-margin hybrids and gasoline-powered models as choppy demand for electric vehicles prompted them to pare back their ambitions for such units. Total new vehicle sales for May 2024, including retail and non-retail transactions, are expected to reach 1,446,800 units, a 2.9% jump from a year ago.

  • High-frequency trains bring big promises to riders but big risks for Via Rail

    MONTREAL — The high-frequency-rail project between Toronto and Quebec City begs big questions about the future of Via Rail.

  • The future of passenger rail in Canada

    This week in Montreal, Via Rail’s President and CEO unveiled Via Rail’s ambitious 5-year strategic plan in front of a sold-out crowd at an event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. It was a pivotal speech at a pivotal moment for passenger rail service in Canada. President and CEO Mario Péloquin joins Global News Morning’s host Laura Casella with a one-on-one about Via Rail’s future and whether the service will ever be profitable.

  • Four in ‘serious’ condition and man arrested after crash between bus and tractor

    A child in a London hospital remains in a ‘serious but stable condition’ and three others are being treated for serious injuries after the Kent crash.

  • Two rescued after car plunges 300 feet off Arizona cliff, leaving passenger 'trapped upside down'

    One of the passengers was "trapped upside down in the bottom of the canyon" until he was rescued using a helicopter, authorities said.

  • Two killed after car crashes into Highland river

    Police say a vehicle left the road and entered the water off the A87 near Invergarry

  • No, this video doesn't show turbulent Singapore Airlines flight

    The video is being shared widely on social media and even in news reports in the context of the Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence and left one man dead, but the footage has been misattributed.