Leaders in remote Manitoba community put in new policies, curfew to combat influx of drugs, alcohol

Leaders in a remote northern Manitoba community are putting in strict new policies and a nightly curfew, as they desperately try to slow an influx of drugs and alcohol they say is bringing increasing violence and suffering.

“We need community support to protect our children, Elders and members,” a notice released Monday by Chief and council of the Tataskweyak Cree Nation says.

“We have the right to raise our families in a safe and healthy community.”

TCN`s Band Council said in the notice, they are now declaring a state of emergency due to “violence and illegal activity” in the community, also commonly referred to as Split Lake, located more than 900 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

With that state of emergency comes a list of new guidelines that community members must adhere to, or possibly face being kicked out of their homes or even banished from the community completely.

“To protect our community members and residents from drug dealers and bootleggers, the chief and council will issue removal orders to Persons of Interest under TCN's community protection bylaw,” TCN council said.

According to council, the community is facing increasing issues with abuse and violence and an increasing number of dangerous weapons being brought into the community and will now work to crack down on people possessing those weapons.

“Machetes, knives, bear mace and guns are prohibited in the community, Any person that causes harm with a machete, knife, bear mace, gun or other weapons will be banished,” the notice states.

The community is also concerned about the amount of illegal activity and drug and alcohol abuse they say is taking place at night and in the early hours of the morning, and a curfew has now been put in place for community members of all ages.

Under the curfew, which is already in effect, those ages 17 and under must be at home between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m., while adults in the community must be home between midnight and 6 a.m., and the community will monitor to ensure the curfew is being followed.

“All vehicles should be parked except essential workers,” council said.

TCN currently has checkstops in place that check all vehicles going in and out of the community, of both community members and non-members, and the council said they will now ramp up those efforts as they hope to keep drugs and alcohol out, and prevent bootleggers, drug dealers and gang members from entering.

“All vehicles entering TCN reserve lands must comply with security searches or will be denied entry,” council says.”

The Winnipeg Sun reached out to leadership with TCN for comment, but did not receive a response on Friday.

TCN is now the second Manitoba First Nation to declare a state of emergency in under a week. On Wednesday, the Peguis First Nation located in Manitoba’s Interlake said they were declaring a state of emergency due to a rash of physical and mental health issues leaders in the community say has been brought on by ongoing flooding in the community, and a lack of permanent flood protection.

Peguis says they have, in recent months, seen a sharp increase in health disorders among children and adults, and a rise in self-harm among youth as well as drug addiction and incidents of violence and domestic abuse, and leaders are blaming some of the issues on ongoing flooding and displacement of community members.

Peguis also recently filed a $1 billion lawsuit alleging both the federal and Manitoba governments have failed to protect the community from frequent flooding.

The lawsuit says Peguis has suffered an average of one flood every two years since 2001 and the worst flooding, in 2022, caused widespread damage and the evacuation of members to hotels in Winnipeg.

More than 500 members who left because of the 2022 flood still haven’t returned, it says, as is the case with 235 people who fled flooding in 2014 and 2017.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

