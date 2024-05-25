At least 16 dead in a fire in an amusement park in western India, reports say

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — A massive fire broke out in an amusement park in Gujarat state in western India and at least 16 people are reported dead, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

The fire erupted at the park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state, PTI said.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

The top elected official in the state, Bhupendra Patel, said in a statement that instructions have been given to the municipal corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the park's game zone.

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Man insults judge who sentenced him to 12 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who

  • Donald Trump Tells Bronx Rally Of His Heroic Wardrobe Struggles

    "I'll explain it to you someday," the former president said.

  • Family 'suffering' as search continues for 2 men presumed drowned at Sandpoint Beach

    Yogesh Bajgai, 26, one of two men who disappeared in the water west of Sandpoint Beach on Thursday, is a hard-working breadwinner for his family, his uncle told CBC News. Chuda Bajgai, who identified Bajgai as his nephew, was at the beach on Friday, where the search continues. "He is young, hardworking, supporting his family by working in a factory," Bajgai said of his nephew, "It's devastating news for all of us family members and relatives." Bajgai explained that Yogesh's mother is not in good

  • Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li found guilty of murder, attempted murder after 2021 botched ambush in Stoney Creek

    A Hamilton jury has found Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li guilty of first-degree murder of Tyler Pratt and attempted murder of his partner, Jordyn Romano, in 2021. Cheers erupted in the courtroom when the jury confirmed its verdicts from Romano's friends and family, as well as Pratt's parents and sister. Romano sobbed, giving her mother a long hug. "Bye, Lucy," Romano shouted as Li was led out. Neither Karafa nor Li showed emotion as they learned the verdict or were sentenced. The Toronto residents st

  • Three missionaries, including American couple, killed by gang in Haiti

    Three missionaries, including a married couple from the US, were killed in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, on Thursday evening.

  • 'Road rage' driver who threatened female motorist told to take anger management course

    A driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison - but has been ordered to complete an anger management course as part of his sentence. Peter Abbott, 60, was convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour against Samantha Isaacs during the incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 25 August last year. After the trial at Poole Magistrates' Court, the judge sentenced him to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

  • Priest Bites Woman After Refusing Her Communion at Mass: Reports

    “I bit her. I am not denying that. I was defending myself and the sacrament," the priest could be seen telling police in body-cam footage

  • Passenger assaulted flight attendant who helped nurse try to give him Narcan, feds say

    The bloody and chaotic scene unfolded on a flight to Alaska, feds say.

  • Man convicted of murder in death of Washington state police officer shot by deputy

    VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man was found guilty of murder Friday for his role in the 2022 death of a police officer who was mistakenly shot by a sheriff's deputy. A Clark County jury convicted Julio Segura of Yakima on counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police, all in connection with the death of Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. He was acquitted of other charges inclu

  • Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs, company says

    RICHMOND, B.C. — Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.

  • RCMP officer's social media posts prompt calls for suspension from First Nation chief

    BELLA BELLA, B.C. — A British Columbia First Nation is calling for the suspension and removal of an RCMP officer from Bella Bella over social media posts he made before joining the Mounties.

  • Trump accuses Comey of ‘spreading lies’ after latest rebuke

    Former President Trump went after James Comey Friday, after the former FBI director suggested prosecutors could have enough to convict Trump in his criminal hush money case. “The Worst FBI Director in History, who I inherited from the Obama Administration, but fired almost immediately into ours, along with many other Corrupt Actors in the DOJ…

  • What we know about the young missionaries and religious leader killed in Haiti

    The local director of a mission group in Haiti and a missionary couple from the U.S. were attacked and fatally shot by gang members after leaving a youth group activity at a church, a family member told The Associated Press. Davy Lloyd's parents, David and Alicia Lloyd of Oklahoma, started the organization in 2000 with the aim of focusing on the children of Haiti.

  • White Man Allegedly Sicced His Pit Bull on Black Security Guard After Hurling Racial Slur

    The victim sustained severe injuries to his chest and right hand

  • American Airlines retreats after blaming a 9-year-old for not seeing a hidden camera in a lavatory

    FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines has distanced itself from a court filing in which the carrier said a 9-year-old girl should have noticed there was a camera taped to the seat of an airplane lavatory. A former flight attendant is accused of luring girls to use the lavatory after taping his iPhone to the toilet seat. The 9-year-old's family flew from Texas to California on American last year and sued the airline after the FBI told them that videos of the girl were found on the flight att

  • Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?

    It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.

  • Ottawa police charge 74-year-old woman after woman's hijab removed at Israel protest

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa police hate-crime unit has charged an unnamed older woman with assault, harassment by threatening conduct and mischief after a woman's hijab was pulled off at a recent protest.

  • Passenger involved in fatal 401 crash faces robbery charges

    The passenger who was riding in a cargo van involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 east of Toronto last month has been charged in connection with a robbery linked to the incident, according to court documents. Newly-obtained Oshawa court records show Manpreet Gill is facing 12 criminal charges stemming from the day of the crash, including one count of allegedly robbing an LCBO. He has not been charged in relation to the collision, which killed four people, including an infant, and c

  • Man dies days after being hit with object in Scarborough homicide

    Toronto police have identified a man who died in hospital three days after he was hit by an object in a Scarborough home, and are calling the case a homicide. In a news release on Friday, police said the victim is Mohamed Alladin, 57, of Toronto. Police have released an image of Alladin, who died on Sunday. He is Toronto's 31st homicide victim of the year.A 65-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is now facing a charge of second-degree murder. Initially, he was charged with aggravated assa

  • "We quit our jobs and booked $70k world cruise around for our entire family"

    A couple "sick of asking permission to go on holiday" quit their corporate jobs and spent $70k on a five-month cruise around the world for their entire family. Tiffany Baker, 38, and her husband, Mark, 40, packed in their roles in finance in April 2019 and decided to 'live life their way'. They decided to pull their daughters - Giuletta, nine, Penelope, seven and Delia, six - out of school and embark on the adventure of a lifetime. The epic cruise calling at 50 ports in 21 countries - including Australia, Africa, Spain and Singapore. The pair will homeschool their children while they are working remotely. In December, the family will fly from their home in Terre Haute, Indiana, US, to Prague, Czech Republic, to visit the Christmas markets and then Marseilles, France, where the cruise will set sale. Tiffany and Mark have splashed out $70k for two bedrooms on the cruise - and say the cost includes activities on board, food and drink - and have also given themselves a $10k spending allowance.