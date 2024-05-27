Israel admits bombing Rafah camp as civilians ‘burnt alive’ in melting tents

Israel has admitted to striking a tent camp full of displaced Palestinians in Gaza, killing dozens and triggering global condemnation.

The overnight attack came a few hours after Israel’s commercial capital Tel Aviv was targeted with a rare barrage of missiles from Rafah, the first one in months.

Scores died and many more were injured when an Israeli airstrike on Sunday night hit the Tel Al Sultan neighbourhood in western Rafah, causing a blast at the camp and killing many, including women and children inside, local health officials said.

Eyewitnesses told Reuters the tents were “melting” from the bombardment, burning people alive.

At least 35 people were killed and dozens were injured, most of them women and children, a spokesman for the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said in the early hours on Monday.

Thousands were taking shelter in Tel Al Sultan having fled from the east of the city where the IDF issued evacuation orders and began a ground offensive earlier this month.

Israel admitted civilian casualties in Rafah but said its forces were aiming at a Hamas compound, killing two senior commanders.

“The strike was carried out against legitimate targets under international law, through the use of precise munitions and on the basis of precise intelligence that indicated Hamas’s use of the area,” IDF said in a statement early on Monday.

“The IDF is aware of reports indicating that as a result of the strike and fire that was ignited several civilians in the area were harmed. The incident is under review.”

The airstrike killed Yassin Rabia, who was responsible for funding and overseeing Hamas operations in the West Bank, and Khaled Nagar, a senior officer in Hamas’s West Bank wing, according to the Israeli military.

Reports and medics on the ground in Rafah reported widespread scenes of death and devastation, with many bodies charred and barely identifiable from blast impact on plain tents.

Hisham Mhanna of the International Red Cross in the occupied Palestinian territories on Monday spoke of overwhelmed hospitals dealing with the injured.

A Palestinian child wounded in the Israeli strike - Reuters

“A deadly night in Rafah,” he tweeted.

“The ICRC field hospital has dealt with an influx of casualties with injuries and burns.”

The UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees said on Monday it has lost contact with its employees on the ground and could not immediately establish their location.

The EU foreign policy chief early on Monday called on Israel to adhere to the International Court of Justice ruling that specifically ordered Israel to stand down in Rafah while the prime minister of Spain said he will urge his counterparts to pass a joint appeal on Israel to comply with the ruling.

The foreign ministry of Qatar, a key mediator between Israel and Hamas in talks to release Israeli hostages from Gaza, said on Monday the Rafah attack could hinder its mediation efforts.

Mediated talks are expected to resume this week.

Sunday night’s attack is the single biggest loss of life in Rafah since Israel launched an operation there despite overwhelming global calls urging against what many predicted would be a bloodbath.

The United States, Israel’s key ally, has spoken vehemently against the Rafah offensive but US officials in recent days indicated that what they had been seeing in Rafah so far is quite limited and does not cross their red lines.