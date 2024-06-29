LeBron James Says He Has 'No Words’ After Son Bronny Is Drafted to the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron and Bronny are set to make history as the first father-son duo to actively play in the NBA together on the same team

Cassy Athena/Getty LeBron and Bronny James

LeBron James is one proud dad!

The star athlete is speechless after his son, Bronny James, was selected by his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, during the second round of the NBA Draft on June 27.

Reacting to the news in an Instagram post on Saturday, June 29, LeBron shared a photo of Bronny, 19, wearing a Lakers jersey, plus a close-up of his jersey-to-be, which reads “James Jr.”

Alongside the photos, he wrote, “NO WORDS!! 🤴🏾.”

The NBA vet also reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories alongside several fire emojis and “999,” a nod to Bronny’s new jersey number.

At the University of Southern California, where Bronny just wrapped his first and only NCAA season, the student wore No. 6, but that number was permanently retired across every NBA team in 2022 in honor of the late Bill Russell.

LeBron previously wore No. 6 while playing with the Lakers, until the 2023-2024 season, when he went back to 23 following the number’s retirement.

Bob Levey/Getty Bronny James playing basketball in 2023

Newly drafted Bronny and his dad, who signed with the Lakers in 2018, are set to make history this upcoming season as the first father-son duo to actively play in the NBA together on the same team.

Following the Lakers' draft decision, LeBron proudly celebrated the news — and history-making father-son duo — on Instagram. Alongside a collection of photos and videos of himself and Bronny over the years, the star wrote, “LEGACY!!!!!! 🤴🏾🤴🏾.”

Playing alongside Bronny in the NBA has been one of LeBron’s last remaining goals for his legendary basketball career. "I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” he said after the 2023 season.

“Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him,” he added.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty LeBron James playing for the Lakers

Bronny, the oldest of LeBron’s three children, was selected as the 55th overall draft pick after playing one shortened season at USC. Last year, ESPN projected him to be a top-10 NBA Draft pick, but his status dropped due to health issues and a lackluster freshman season.

The teen missed the first eight games of the NCAA season after suffering a cardiac arrest during a practice. He was diagnosed with "an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect" by doctors and returned to USC’s lineup to make his college basketball debut in December — with his father on hand to watch.

“It was everything for my family,” LeBron told reporters about the debut at the time. “It was just an emotional, draining day, from the time we all woke up to the time that the buzzer hit zeros.”



Read the original article on People.