Lee Sun-kyun: Parasite actor found dead in Seoul at 48 amid drug allegations

Tributes have been paid to popular South Korean actor and Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun, who has been found dead aged 48.

Lee was found dead in a car in Seoul on Wednesday, authorities said, after weeks of an intense police investigation into his alleged drug use.

The actor was best known for playing the father of the wealthy Park family, in Bong Joon-ho's 2019 Oscar-winning black comedy Parasite.

Police had been searching for him on Wednesday, after receiving a report that he was missing, Seongbuk police said.

Police and emergency officers initially found him in what they believed was an unconscious state in the car parked on a street in northern Seoul.

Emergency officers later confirmed he was dead, according to Seoul's Seongbuk police station.

Police refused to provide further details, including whether they were treating Lee's death as suicide.

But South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency said that Lee's family earlier on Wednesday reported to police that he left home after leaving a message similar to a suicide note.

Lee's body was later transported to a nearby Seoul hospital, according to Seongbuk police.

Film fans shared their devastation on social media on Wednesday, paying tribute to Lee as "a great actor" who "had many more amazing roles in front of him".

Lee Sun-kyun was such a great talent in everything I’ve seen him in, but I can’t even think up any tribute because all I can think of is the tragic and heartbreaking circumstances leading up to his death and how this road is such a common story you hear from the industry. 💔 — Reel and Roll Films: FYC Past Lives & Perfect Days (@reelandroll) December 27, 2023

Parasite won Oscars for best picture and three other categories in 2020.

The class satire was the first non-English-language film to win best picture in the then-92-year history of the Academy Awards, and was the first South Korean movie to win an Oscar.

The film's cast, including Lee, also won a Screen Actors Guild award for the best motion picture ensemble cast in 2020.

He was nominated for best actor at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in the sci-fi thriller "Dr. Brain" last year, as well.

Lee had been a popular actor in South Korea long before Parasite.

He rose to stardom for his role in a hit TV drama series, Coffee Prince (2007), and gained mainstream popularity with the medical drama Behind The White Tower (2007), Pasta (2010) and My Mister (2018).

이선균 Lee Sun-kyun has brought me so much joy from his acting in Coffee Prince alone. His passing makes me so sad. 😭😭💔💔 pic.twitter.com/KcaVijeB0N — Katsi’tsí:yo Columbula (@katsitsiyo) December 27, 2023

Lee had undergone police probes into allegations he used illegal drugs at the residence of a bar hostess.

Lee filed a suit against two people including the hostess, alleging they blackmailed him.

The investigation prompted extensive tabloid coverage. Lee insisted he was tricked into taking the drugs and that he did not know what he was taking, according to news outlet Yonhap.

South Korea has long had the highest suicide rate among developed countries.

It has also experienced a string of celebrity suicides involving K-pop stars, prominent politicians and business executives. Experts say malicious and abusive online comments and severe cyberbullying were blamed for many of the celebrity suicides.

If you're struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit their site to find your local branch.