Legislation would protect surfers, swimmers from dangerous bacteria found at beaches | Opinion

Safe beaches

“Which CA beaches have the most bacteria? Is water safe?” (sacbee.com, June 11)

I’m grateful for the coverage of high bacterial levels at state beaches. Other data from past years also verifies the alarming rates of bacteria at local beaches that can make swimmers sick. In 2022, 75% of California beaches tested had potentially unsafe levels of fecal indicator bacteria on at least one day.

Fortunately, Reps. Julia Brownley, D-Westlake Village; Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara; and Adam Schiff, D-Burbank; are co-sponsoring the BEACH Act (House Resolution 7203), which will enable communities to continue beach testing, allowing us to know when there is bacteria in the water. Surfers, swimmers and other beachgoers should urge their representatives to support this legislation.

Carly Cohen

Summer Associate, Environment California

A decision that backfired

“CA state workers threatened with five-day in-person work,” (sacbee.com, March 27)

My son worked hard to get his education and finally got a position with the California State University system, just as the pandemic was closing offices. He worked from home and only had to make the 90-mile drive to Sacramento twice a month. But downtown business owners, understandably, didn’t like that a lot of workers were no longer spending money downtown. Now, he has to make the drive twice a week.

He won’t be spending money going out to lunch. That money will go into his gas tank. Sacramento business owners and tax coffers will win. But all other Californians will lose.

We will pay extra for the upkeep of those offices. There will probably be more stress-related health issues. There will be more air pollution and profits for greedy oil companies. All things considered, this doesn’t seem to balance out — especially with a huge budget deficit.

DebraLou Hoffmann

Forest Ranch

Opinion

Criticism too harsh

“Caltrans landscaping is a hidden cost of homelessness,” (sacbee.com, June 11)

The criticism of Caltrans for discouraging homelessness with broken concrete was far too harsh. For years, I worked for the CalTrans equivalent in another state, defending lawsuits brought because of serious accidents. Trust me, the narrow verges of a busy frontage road near freeway on- or off-ramps is no place for pedestrians, much less people sleeping. This isn’t like San Francisco, where they spent millions of dollars fabricating steel structures designed to fend off the homeless, skateboarders or others creating a danger.

Caltrans constantly has to dispose of broken concrete. This is sensible recycling.

I am a proponent of housing for the homeless, but only where it is safe. Caltrans tolerates unhoused individuals on the sidewalks under bridges until they start to spill over into the street. Calling the concrete rubble a “money pit” was far too harsh.

Please pick on NIMBYs who oppose sensible homeless encampments instead.

Mary Ann Bernard

Sacramento

Antisemitism concerns

“CA high school yearbook Gaza/Israel story stirs controversy,” (sacbee.com, June 9)

As the CEO of the Jewish Federation of the Sacramento Region, I am worried about the rise of antisemitism on campuses throughout our region. The recent publication in the Vista del Lago High School yearbook has left Jewish students feeling unsafe and marginalized.

The school’s failure to prevent such a one-sided portrayal of the Israel-Hamas conflict from being immortalized in the yearbook has distracted from what is meant to be an inspirational and celebratory collection of memories for every student. Failing to address these issues allows a culture of hate, bias and fear to fester, endangering the well-being of our children.

Our students deserve an educational environment that provides balanced discourse and fosters inclusivity and safety.

I urge the district to implement editorial standards and provide platforms for open, respectful dialogue without fear of bullying or intimidation.

Mariela Socolovsky

Sacramento

Healthcare is a right

“California Democrats seek Medi-Cal funding in budget deficit,” (sacbee.com, March 29, 2024)

Despite having the most expensive healthcare system in the world, the U.S. has the lowest life expectancy at birth, the highest death rates for avoidable or treatable conditions and the highest maternal and infant mortality. Our for-profit system works for the wealthy and shareholders — not for ordinary people, who need it the most.

Every other developed country has healthcare for everyone, all of them cost less and people live longer, healthier lives. In 1945, President Harry Truman proposed healthcare for everyone, but Republicans killed the idea.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson enacted Medicare and Medicaid. Republicans have tried many times to cripple those programs. In 1993, President Bill Clinton’s plan for healthcare was killed by Republicans and the healthcare industry. In 2010, President Barack Obama enacted the Affordable Care Act. The Republicans have tried at least 30 times to repeal the ACA.

Healthcare is a right. I’m voting blue.

Martha Laubaugh

Sacramento