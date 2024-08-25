Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Vacation in Cannes

In August, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, despite rumors of a potential relationship with model Gigi Hadid over the past year. New rumors started about Ceretti this summer, when she was seen on a yacht with DiCaprio and other models Meghan Roche and Imaan Hammam. Here's everything to know about the 25-year-old fashionista and her romance with DiCaprio so far.

Who is Vittoria Ceretti?

Ceretti has been modeling since she was 14-years-old and is well known on the runway. She has modeled for campaigns with designers like Alexander McQueen, Versace, Miu Miu, Balenciaga, and Gucci.

Ceretti has quite a social media following, with 1.5 million followers on Instagram. The model has been married, to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri. Their wedding was in 2020, and she is believed to be separated from her husband. She's also acquaintances with Hadid, even appearing with her on the cover of Vogue.

How long have Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti been together?

The rumored couple reportedly met during the premiere for Killers of the Flower Moon at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. They were first linked romantically when someone saw them on an ice cream date in Los Angeles, according to Page Six. An eye witness observing them stated there was a “vibe” because of the “way they were talking to each other, you could feel the energy.”

On September 6, they were seen dancing in Ibiza, Spain. A source said DiCaprio calls Ceretti his “girlfriend.”

“Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is of course surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time,” an insider told The Daily Mail. “But he adores her and she him, they have been spending a lot of time together this summer, traveling around on romantic trips.”

“They added, It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways. There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious.”



DiCaprio has introduced Ceretti to his mom.

In photos shared by Page Six, the couple were seen in Milan leaving the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum on September 24 with his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, indicating things may be getting more serious.

They spent Halloween together.

On Saturday, October, 28, the couple were photographed getting frisky at a Halloween party in Los Angeles, according to pictures published by the Daily Mail.

In November, they were reportedly “exclusive.”

In early November, an insider told Us Weekly that the Titanic star is “completely smitten” with Ceretti.

“It's going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive,” the source continued. “Vittoria is all he thinks about.”

Referring to the pictures taken on Halloween weekend and the coziness between the two, the insider stated DiCaprio “doesn’t do that often.”

“He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common,” they added. “She’s not intimidated by his fame at all—she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star.’ Leo finds it refreshing.”

As for the 20 year age gap, it “clearly isn’t an issue for him,” and DiCaprio “says [Vittoria] is an old soul.”

His friends have also been supportive and are supposedly “keeping their fingers crossed that Leo may have finally found The One.”

DiCaprio and Ceretti attended his 49th birthday party together.

DiCaprio and Ceretti had a big moment as a couple at his 49th birthday party, going to the Beverly Hills event together and putting their relationship on show there. A source told People that they were “affectionate and kissing throughout the night” during the November 11 celebration. Other guests included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire, Taika Waititi, and Axl Rose, per People.

They enjoyed Europe in December.

After being together spotted at Art Basel the previous weekend in Miami, DiCaprio enjoyed dinner Ceretti in Paris on Friday, December 14. The couple were seen leaving La Girafe restaurant with some space between them. The Italian model wore a long black coat, while DiCaprio had on a bomber jacket and blue pants, covering his face with a baseball cap and black medical mask.

In the new year, they were in Los Angeles.

On January 12, DiCaprio and Ceretti shared a romantic dinner together at Cipriani in Beverly Hills, California. Page Six shared photos of the actor leaving the restaurant in a black baseball cap, black hoodie, jeans, and sneakers. Ceretti wore a much flashier ensemble, donning a silver sequin top and white bomber jacket lined with fur over black pants. She had her hair back in a sleek updo and wore a pair of glimmering earrings.

They were seen in the city again on Thursday, February 22, walking into a building together. DiCaprio is in the midst of shooting a new film with Paul Thomas Anderson film, the “BC Project.”

DiCaprio was dress in a pale blue T-shirt, green pants, and black sneakers. He had a black baseball cap on over his hair, which was drawn back with a band, and wore a black mask. The model was in black leggings and a matching top and a brown suede jacket. She was also carrying a black handbag and wearing sunglasses.

Sources shut down engagement rumors in March 2024.

After Ceretti wearing a silver ring on her left ring finger sparked engagement talk, multiple sources told TMZ that DiCaprio had not proposed. Ceretti has had the ring since at least September 2022, before they began dating.

Ceretti and DiCaprio did signal their relationship remains strong though, as the ring sighting came from paparazzi photos of them on a lunch date in late March.

They were seen the last weekend in the month in Santa Monica on a dinner date at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. They were joined by DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon costar Robert De Niro and De Niro's girlfriend Tiffany Chen. They left the restaurant in a line, with the actor covering his face with a black mask and baseball cap. He was wearing a black hoodie and pants and a pair of black-and-white sneakers. Ceretti wore a black skirt and brown top with a black jacket and bright green purse.

They were spotted together with his friends in Beverly Hills in April.

On Thursday, April 11, DiCaprio and Ceretti attended a dinner together in Hollywood with the actor's close friend Tobey Maguire and some other friends at Funke, and were later photographed walking together in Beverly Hills.

He wore a black baseball cap and mask, with a black T-shirt, jeans, and a leather jacket and black sneakers. Around his neck was a thick gold chain for added sparkle. Ceretti was also wearing a leather jacket with oversized jeans, black camisole, and black flats. In one hand she carried a small black purse and she left her hair down.

They shared some PDA at a Rolling Stones concert in May.

On Saturday, May 11, the couple were seen at a Rolling Stones’ concert in Las Vegas in Allegiant Stadium's VIP section for the band's “Hackney Diamonds” tour. The model was spotted with her arm around the actor, leaning over to kiss him throughout the concert. He was dressed in black with a baseball cap, while she wore a white T-shirt and black skirt. On Instagram, Ceretti shared several photos from the weekend, including shots of her in her concert outfit in a hotel room and video clips of the stage in which Mick Jagger performs “Paint It, Black” and “Sympathy for the Devil.”

“9 hours in Vegas,” she captioned the post.

In July, they were back in Los Angeles.

The couple were seen on a dinner date in Los Angeles at popular celebrity hot spot Sushi Park on Friday, July 12. DiCaprio was dressed in black with a baseball cap and hoodie pulled over his head. Ceretti was wearing a black T-shirt with a graphic print and black pants. She had her hair up in a slick bun.

They vacationed in Italy in August 2024.

DiCaprio and Ceretti headed to Italy for a summer vacation with a group of friends in early August. They were photographed hanging out on a luxury yacht off the coast of Sardinia. The actor wore a green bathing suit and Ceretti was in a zebra print black and green swimsuit. Also on board this trip were DiCaprio’s friend Tobey Maguire, Neelam Gill, Kevin Connolly, and Edward Enninful.



A few weeks later, they were still on a yacht, but this time in Cannes, France, again accompanied by friends. DiCaprio wore sunglasses and a pair of black swim shorts and Ceretti was sunning in a patterned micro swimsuit.

You Might Also Like