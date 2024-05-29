Lexington road open after driver seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck

A driver was seriously injured in a crash in Lexington Tuesday evening, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Old Richmond Road and Jacks Creek Pike. Lexington police Lt. Jesse Palmer said it was a single-vehicle collision where a driver struck a utility pole.

The driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Palmer. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, Palmer said. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the wreck.

The road was shut down for some time while officials investigated the scene but the road is now fully open.