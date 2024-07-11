Lightning sparks more wildfires in northern Alberta as firefighters face another tough day

Slightly cooler temperatures are moving into central and northern Alberta where firefighters are still battling multiple out-of-control wildfires including several new ones in the Fort McMurray forest area caused by an overnight lightning storm.

Firefighters are managing to minimize the growth of the largest blaze in the Cattail Lake Complex wildfire burning eight kilometres northeast of Suncor's Firebag production site and about 70 kilometres northeast of Fort McMurray, at 28,000 hectares.

But the frontline is in for another day of tough conditions, with high temperatures and low humidity, Alberta Wildfire said in an update. "The forecast also shows that from about 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, we will see the most intense winds, which is likely when we will see fire growth."

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures will reach 28 C before dropping back Friday to a high of 21 C.

On Wednesday, Alberta's largest fire had grown to 39,955 hectares, forcing residents to evacuate Garden River, Alta., roughly 800 kilometres north of Edmonton in Wood Buffalo National Park. That fire was started by lightning.

Temperatures in the area of Garden River are expected to be a few degrees cooler today, peaking at 26 C. While a possible thunderstorm could bring some much-needed moisture, it also comes with lightning strikes increasing the danger of new wildfires.

Firefighters in the Edson forest area on Wednesday evening were removing available fuel, as part of an effort to prevent a wildfire's spread into nearby vegetation. (Submitted by Alberta Wildfire)

In the Edson forest area, where Alberta Wildfires has classed wildfire danger as extreme, Environment and Climate Change Canada on Thursday issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Brazeau County, about 170 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, near the Alberta communities of Cynthia and Lodgepole.

The alert noted that the storm could produce hail, heavy rain and strong winds.

Several out-of-control fires are burning in the Edson forest area, including one about 18 kilometres northeast of Cynthia that is estimated at about 74 hectares.

"Heavy equipment worked overnight to build a containment line around the perimeter. Crews have returned to the fireline this morning. A big thank you to all the heavy equipment operators that make up our wildfire family," Alberta Wildfire wrote in an update Thursday.

A fire ban is in place for Alberta's entire forest protection, which covers much of northern Alberta and the eastern slopes of the Rockies.

Under it, all fire permits issued by the Alberta government are now suspended or cancelled, and all outdoor wood fires are banned, including those in campgrounds and in backyard firepits.