Lindsay Hubbard is pregnant! 'Summer House' star expecting after Carl Radke split

Lindsay Hubbard is having a baby after heartbreak.

A year after "Summer House" co-star and ex-fiancé Carl Radke called off their engagement, the Bravo star announced she is expecting her first child in a Fourth of July-themed post on Instagram.

"Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE'RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥 I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! 💫The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier."

She continued, in a sweet snap featuring the father of her child cradling her baby bump: "My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!"

In a separate Instagram post Friday, Hubbard said that "most of all, I’m relieved and excited to finally be able to celebrate openly, and with the world," noting it had been "extremely difficult" to keep her pregnancy hidden.

The Bravo star, who partnered with reproductive health company Clear Blue to announce the pregnancy, has not yet disclosed the identity of her boyfriend. But viewers won't need to wait long to find out.

On Monday, Variety exclusively revealed that both Hubbard and Radke are returning to the series for Season 9, which had a buzzy Season 8 on the heels of their breakup. Co-star Paige DeSorbo even told Hubbard on camera that "in a year you could be married with a baby with the love of your life" after the pair's split.

The pair and DeSorbo will be joined by husband-and-wife duo Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller and Gabby Prescod, who will all return as well.

Season 8 newcomers and fan-favorite sensations Jesse Solomon and West Wilson will also reprise their roles sans "Summer House" regular Danielle Olivera, who announced her departure from the show last week.

Lindsay Hubbard pregnancy announcement follows breakup announcement

Last September, Hubbard opened up about the sudden breakup spurred by Radke.

In a lengthy Instagram statement, she said Radke's choice was "not my decision," calling the end of their engagement months before their wedding "the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life."

"My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why," Hubbard, 38, wrote. "I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed."

Radke proposed to his co-star Hubbard in August 2022 at Southhampton's Dune Beach, a romantic event captured by Bravo cameras for the reality show's seventh season. The couple planned to wed in a lavish ceremony in Mexico last November — but instead, their breakout played out on camera.

