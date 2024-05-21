Lionel Richie Jokes Pregnant Daughter Sofia Is Having a 'Nervous Breakdown’ Preparing for Baby's Arrival

Sofia announced in January that she was expecting a baby girl with her husband Elliot Grainge

Presley Ann/Getty Sofia Richie and Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie is counting down the days until his baby has a baby.

The American Idol judge, 74, appeared on the red carpet for the show's season finale on Sunday, May 19 and jokingly revealed that his daughter Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge are having a “complete nervous breakdown” as they prepare for the arrival of their first baby together.

“I keep saying, ‘Calm down. When the baby comes, then your nervous breakdown will start, you know,’ ” Lionel told Extra.

The musician then went on to open up about how much his life has changed over the years with his youngest daughter, 25, now becoming a mom.

“I mean, my life is so full right now. I mean, 39 years ago was We Are the World: The Greatest Night in Pop, and now here it is on Netflix and is doing amazing, number one around the world,” he said. “ And then we’ve got my Sofie — my baby’s now having a baby. What the heck is going on?”

Sofia Richie/Instagram Lionel Richie and Sofia Richie

Related: Lionel Richie Jokes Daughter Nicole and Paris Hilton's Return to Reality TV 'Scares Me': 'They Haven't Changed'

And even though he's about to become a grandfather for the third time, the “Hello” artist isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon.

“I’m going to tour with Earth, Wind & Fire again this summer and it’s just a great time, and of course another great season of American Idol," Lionel told the outlet. “I mean, come on.”

In addition to Sofia, Lionel is also dad to daughter Nicole Richie, 42, and son Miles Brockman Richie, 29. He shares Nicole with his ex-wife Brenda Harvey-Richie, while Sofia and Miles are his children from his second marriage to ex-wife Diane Alexander.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Sofia Richie at the 66th GRAMMY Awards in February 2024

Related: You'll Melt at These Vintage Photos of a Tiny Nicole Richie with Her Dad Lionel

Lionel is granddad to Nicole’s children: daughter Harlow Winter, 16, and son Sparrow James, 14, whom she shares with her husband Joel Madden.

Sofia announced in January that she was expecting a baby girl with her record executive husband, 30.

"She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air,” she told Vogue at the time.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Earlier this month, Sofia celebrated nine months of pregnancy by sharing a side profile of her baby bump.

“Waiting on you baby girl,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories before sharing the zoomed-out version of the snap on her page.

“9 months of bliss 💕🕊️,” her caption read.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.