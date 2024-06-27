Listen to Donald Trump Gush Over Taylor Swift in ‘Apprentice in Wonderland’ Audio: ‘I Think She’s Very Beautiful, Actually’

Donald Trump offered his unfiltered thoughts on pop superstar Taylor Swift in the new book “Apprentice in Wonderland,” written by Variety editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh.

Variety has the extended audio clip between Setoodeh and Trump, conducted during an interview between the author and the former president for the book.

“Apprentice in Wonderland” details many behind-the-scenes stories about Trump while he hosted the popular NBC series and how it paved the way to his U.S. presidency. The book recounts Trump’s meltdowns on set, an obsession with Debra Messing and much more.

Listen to the audio of Trump discussing Swift, in which he calls her “unusually beautiful” and “successful” despite being “legitimately liberal.”

Setoodeh: What do you think about Taylor Swift? One of the most famous people right now.

Trump: Yeah, I think she’s beautiful, very beautiful. I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump, but I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually, unusually beautiful.

Setoodeh: Do you like her music?

Trump: Don’t know it well, but she is liberal, or is that just an act?

Setoodeh: She’s liberal.

Trump: She’s legitimately liberal.

Setoodeh: I think so, yeah.

Trump: It’s not an act.

Setoodeh: No.

Trump: It surprises me, you know. It surprises me. It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal.

Setoodeh: Well, I think she’s sort of moved on from country ’cause now she’s more pop.

Trump: I think so. Garth Brooks is liberal.

Setoodeh: Uh huh.

Trump: Explain that, right?

Setoodeh: I don’t know how that happened.

Trump: I mean, how did that happen, right? But he’s liberal and so, you know, it’s one of those things. You know, I think she’s got a great star quality.

