Live-action 'One Piece' casting calls reveal 7 new characters joining Season 2

[Source]

Casting is underway for Season 2 of Netflix's live-action "One Piece" and recent calls have revealed seven new characters set to appear.

Key points:

The casting calls provide details about the characters' ages, ethnicities and roles in the " One Piece " storyline.

All will be recurring guest stars in the new season, with the exception of Crocus, the doctor of Gol D. Roger's crew.

These newly revealed characters are in addition to the previously announced Tony Tony Chopper and Smoker.

The details:

Filming for the upcoming season is scheduled to begin in June under the codename "Project Renaissance."

The casting call specifies a Middle Eastern/North African or South Asian actress for Vivi (aged 17-20) and a Hispanic/Latino actress (aged 20-39) for Nico Robin. These choices align with the characters' heritages in the original manga.

A Black male (20-29) and a white female (20-29) are being cast for the eccentric Baroque Works agents Mr. 5 and Miss Valentine, who possess explosive and weight-altering powers.

An Asian female (20-29) is being cast for Tashigi, Smoker's first mate and a skilled swordswoman. They are also looking for an elderly male (65-79) of open ethnicity for the role of Crocus.

A separate report claims the casting call for a female of any ethnicity (18+) for a youthful but sadistic villain with mind-control abilities. Observers believe this role is for the enigmatic character Miss Goldenweek.