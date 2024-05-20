Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Kansas City Star Bot
·10 min read

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns in Lenexa

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from exit 83 to I-35 South in Lenexa.

The event impacts 0.92 miles.

The report was issued Sunday at 10:42 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 10:46 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound I-35 in Lenexa

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-35, from I-435/Exit 222 to 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 1.34 miles long.

The incident was reported Sunday at 10:38 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 10:41 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-35 in Olathe

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from Lone Elm Road to US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 on I-35.

The impacted road section is 1.75 miles long.

The warning was issued Sunday at 10:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 10:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on the South 18th Street Expressway in Kansas City

There is a crash on the South 18th Street Expressway from the 18th Street Expressway North to I-70 West.

The warning was released on Sunday at 11:58 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 12:05 a.m.

Kansas City: South 18th Street Expressway temporarily closed until Mar. 8

There is a road closure on South 18th Street Expressway between the 18th Street Expressway North and I-70 West.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 11:58 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:05 a.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between Fifth Street/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2 on I-70.

The event impacts 0.93 miles.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 11:52 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:53 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-70 in Basehor

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between US-40/US-59/Exit 204 and K-7/Exit 224 on I-70.

The event impacts 730 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 11:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:30 p.m.

Incident on eastbound I-70 in Tonganoxie

There is an incident on I-70 from US-40/US-59/Exit 204 to K-7/Exit 224.

The event impacts 0.87 miles.

The warning was released on Sunday at 11:01 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 11:03 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-70 between I-635/Exit 418 and Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415.

The event affects 2.70 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 10:49 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 10:58 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound I-635 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-635, from Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 to I-70/Exit 4.

The event affects 1.35 miles.

The incident was reported Sunday at 10:49 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 10:52 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-670 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from Central Avenue/Exit 1A to I-70 (West) on I-670.

The event impacts 0.98 miles.

The warning was issued Sunday at 10:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 10:52 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-70 in Basehor

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between K-7/Exit 224 and Eastern Terminal Toll Plaza on I-70.

The event affects 2.03 miles.

The report was issued Sunday at 10:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 10:41 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-70 in Basehor

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from US-40/US-59/Exit 204 to K-7/Exit 224 on I-70.

The event affects 490 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 10:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on southbound I-435 in Parkville

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from MO-45/Exit 22 to K-5/Exit 18 on I-435.

The event impacts 1.07 miles.

The warning was released on Sunday at 10:50 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 10:52 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound I-635 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-635 between Swartz Road/Exit 2 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The event impacts 1.39 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 10:46 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 10:58 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-635 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Parallel Parkway/Exit 6.

The event affects 0.85 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 10:51 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 10:52 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 9:08 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event affects 440 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 8:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: US-69 temporarily closed until Mar. 8

There is a road closure on US-69 between I-70/I-670 and I-70/US-40/Exit 420.

The event affects 980 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 11:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound US-69

A crash has been reported on US-69 between I-70/I-670 and I-70/US-40/Exit 420.

The event impacts 980 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 11:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on southbound I-635 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-635, between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 11:22 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 11:25 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound US-69 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between I-35 and 95th Street on US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.08 miles long.

The report was issued Sunday at 10:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 10:52 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound US-69 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from I-70/US-40/Exit 420 to Metropolitan Avenue on US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.93 miles long.

The warning was issued at 10:51 p.m. on Sunday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 10:52 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on southbound US-69 in Overland Park

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from 95th Street to I-435 on US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.28 miles long.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 10:48 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 10:52 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: I-40/US-71 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on I-40/US-71 between Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive and Bannister Road.

The warning was released on Sunday at 4:08 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:16 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-35 in Olathe

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 to US-169/K-7/Exit 215 on I-35.

The event impacts 1.53 miles.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 10:36 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 10:41 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.

