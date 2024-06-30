Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

West 20th Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-35 North to Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The warning was issued at 9:56 a.m. on Saturday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 5:08 p.m.

Broadway Boulevard temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Broadway Boulevard and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued at 11:32 a.m. on Saturday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:56 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Central Avenue: bridge closed between South Second Street and I-70 East

A bridge is closed on Central Avenue in Kansas City from South Second Street to I-70 East

The event impacts 70 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 6:12 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:44 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Enterprise Drive closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Enterprise Drive between Blue Ridge Cutoff exit 8A and I-435 South.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 9:02 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 9:08 p.m.

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The impacted road section is 0.61 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Walnut Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-670 East to East 17th Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 850 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 1:22 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:02 a.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:02 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:22 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 3:44 p.m.

