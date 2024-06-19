🔴 Live: UN says unable to deliver aid to Gaza despite Israel's military 'pause'

The United Nations said on Tuesday it has been unable to distribute aid in the Gaza Strip from the Israel-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing because of lawlessness and panic among hungry people in the area, despite Israel's daytime pause in military activity. Israel's military said on Sunday there would be a daily pause in its attacks from 0500 GMT until 1600 GMT until further notice along the road that leads from Israel via the Kerem Shalom crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and northwards in Gaza. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.

Israel's military on Tuesday said it had "approved and validated" operational plans for a Lebanon offensive amid escalating cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

The US does not want to see a wider regional war in the Middle East, said a Pentagon spokesperson shortly after the Israeli army said it had approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon.

Yemen's Houthi militants are believed to have sunk a second ship, the Tutor, in the Red Sea, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday.

At least 37,372 Palestinians have been killed and 85,452 injured in Israel's war in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave. Some 1,170 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and 250 people were taken hostage, with about 120 remaining in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Many have been declared dead by Israeli authorities.



