Live updates: Kentucky basketball vs. Oakland in the men’s NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 seed in the South Region, Kentucky opens its NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament journey on Thursday when the Wildcats play the No. 14 seed Oakland Golden Grizzlies at PPG Paints Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:10 p.m. with television coverage on CBS.

Coach John Calipari’s Wildcats are 23-9 after losing to Texas A&M 97-87 in an SEC Tournament quarterfinal. UK finished a four-way tie for second place in the SEC at 13-5. Coach Greg Kampe’s Golden Grizzlies are 23-11 after winning both the Horizon League regular season and tournament titles.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) signs balls to fans during an open practice ahead of the first round NCAA tournament game at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

