Live updates: Who will go to the Paris Olympics? Team trials for wrestling at Penn State

Twenty-one Penn State-affiliated wrestlers are taking part in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, and they don’t have to go far to do it.

The major event is now underway at Penn State’s own Bryce Jordan Center. It runs through Saturday, and if you don’t already have tickets, you likely won’t be able to check it out in person. Remaining seats were very limited as of Wednesday afternoon, but you can watch on USA Network or stream on Peacock.

We have you covered here over the two days with everything that’s happening with Penn State wrestlers as they try to get a spot to Paris this summer. Not totally sure what you’re watching? It’s different from college wrestling, but we have you covered there too.

Follow along below or see an X list for updates here.