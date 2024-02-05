Live updates: Power being restored after wild night of winds in the Sacramento region

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

As the second of two power atmospheric storms cleared out of the Sacramento region, many residents awoke Monday to electricity problems, fallen trees and ponding roadways — but the worst of the winds, forecasters said, had passed.

The capital region was battered Sunday with gusts of nearly 70 mph that knocked down branches, power poles and fences.

As of 7 a.m., more than 42,000 customers of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District remained without power, though that was a significantly lower number than at the height of the storm when about 200,000 homes and businesses were plunged into the dark.

“So far, SMUD has identified more than 60 downed lines, dozens of downed power poles and numerous trees impacting utility equipment,” the utility said in an overnight update. “These numbers will grow significantly as assessments are completed.”

SMUD officials said more than 80 crews worked through the night and would continue to work “on a 24/7 basis to assess damage, make repairs and restore power to all customers.”

The bulk of the outages remained in the northern and eastern parts of the county, according to SMUD. The largest outage clusters remained in Arden Arcade, North Highlands, Citrus Heights, Carmichael and Orangevale; outages did remain, however, in downtown and southern parts of Sacramento, officials said.

The transmission issues were keeping Sacramento Regional Transit light rail service from operating during the morning commute. Bus bridges remain in place for the blue and gold lines, officials said.

Sacramento schools affected by outages

Schools were also grappling with scattered outages Monday morning.

San Juan Unified School District officials said just after 7 a.m. that its schools in the eastern suburbs were planning to open as normal, though 10 campuses remained without electricity. Those schools were: Albert Schweitzer Elementary, Arlington Heights Elementary, Carmichael Elementary, Coyle Avenue Elementary, Del Paso Manor Elementary, Deterding Elementary, El Camino Fundamental High, Green Oaks Elementary, Mariemont Elementary and Oakview Community Elementary.

“All of our schools will open Monday as scheduled, but if power is not restored by 11 a.m., we will have a minimum day schedule for students,” officials said in an update to parents. “If you do not feel comfortable with your children attending school, we understand. However, we will continue to provide a safe space for students with meals and continued instruction.”

Twin Rivers Unified School District also had five schools without power — Del Paso Elementary, Foothill High, Foothill Ranch Middle, Ridgepoint and Woodridge — and would follow similar procedures.

Only one school remained without power in the Folsom Cordova Unified School District. Officials said school administrators would keep parents and staff updated on the status of Theodore Judah Elementary.

Nearly 250,000 statewide in the dark

Statewide, more than 246,000 homes and businesses were without power, mostly in PG&E territory. Over 20,000 customers were without power in Placer County, mostly north of Interstate 80, while there were roughly 1,600 homes and businesses in the dark in El Dorado County and about 300 were in the dark in Yolo County.

The largest outage blocks were seen in the South Bay around San Jose — nearly 60,000 customers were without power at 7 a.m. in Santa Clara County and 27,000 were in the dark in San Mateo County. In San Jose, emergency crews pulled occupants out of the windows of a car stranded by floodwaters and rescued people from a homeless encampment alongside a rising river.

Winds throughout Sunday were widespread and extremely strong. The National Weather Service office in Sacramento said Monday morning that the top high gusts hovered around 68 mph at Mather Airport, as well as in Marysville. Gusts over 60 mph were recorded at McClellan, Sacramento International and Sacramento Executive airports. Other spots around the Valley — Woodland, Auburn and Lincoln to name a few — had winds topping 50 mph.

Gusts exceeding 80 mph were recorded in the High Sierra, the weather service said.

Palisades Tahoe said Sunday it was anticipating the heaviest snowfall yet this season, with accumulations of 6 inches per hour for a total of up to 2 feet. Heavy snow was expected into Monday throughout the Sierra Nevada and motorists were urged to avoid mountain roads.

And the winds are moving out of the capital region. Forecasters say the winds lessened Monday morning and were expected to remain breezy but gusts were expected to stay below 35 mph.

Storm moves to Southern California

The storm Monday was taking aim at Southern California, where officials warned of potentially devastating flooding and ordered evacuations for canyons that burned in recent wildfires that are at high risk for mud and debris flows.

About 1.4 million people in the Los Angeles area, including the Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills, were under a flash-flood warning Monday morning. Up to 9 inches of rain had already fallen in the area, with more expected, according to the National Weather Service, which called the flash flooding and threat of mudslides “a particularly dangerous situation.”

“We’ve had flooding, we’ve had gusty winds, we’ve had the whole gamut here,” said Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service near Los Angeles.

“I’ve been doing damage reports all night, so I’ve seen a fair amount of damage, and of people being evacuated from homes due to mudslides,” Hall said.

Classes were canceled Monday for schools across Santa Barbara County, which was devastated by mudslides caused by powerful storms in 2018.

Further down the coast, strong winds and heavy rain brought treacherous conditions to the city of Ventura, said Alexis Herrera, who was trying to bail out his floodwater-filled sedan. “All the freeways are flooded around here,” Herrera said in Spanish. “I don’t know how I’m going to move my car.”

Much of the state had been drying out from the atmospheric river that blew in last week, causing flooding and dumping welcome snow in mountains. The latest storm, also called a “Pineapple Express” because its plume of moisture stretches back across the Pacific to near Hawaii, arrived offshore in Northern California on Saturday, when most of the state was under some sort of wind, surf or flood watch.

Atmospheric rivers are relatively narrow plumes of moisture that form over an ocean and can produce torrential amounts of rain as they move over land.

The weather service issued a rare “hurricane force wind warning” for the Central Coast, with wind gusts of up to 92 mph possible from the Monterey Peninsula to the northern section of San Luis Obispo County.

Evacuation orders and warnings were in effect for mountain and canyon areas of Monterey, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath urged residents near wildfire burn areas of Topanga and Soledad canyons to heed orders to get out ahead of possible mudslides.

“If you have not already left, please gather your family, your pets, your medications and leave immediately,” Horvath said at a Sunday briefing. The county set up shelters where evacuees could spend the night.

State of emergency declared around LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk.

The weather service forecast up to 8 inches of rainfall across Southern California’s coastal and valley areas, with 14 inches possible in the foothills and mountains. Heavy to moderate rain is expected in Southern California until Tuesday.

“The storm will actually sit on top of us for today,” Hall said. “There’s really no relief, unfortunately, because this band is just stalled right over us and it’s going to dump moderate to heavy rain on us all day.”