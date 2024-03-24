Live updates: William Byron starting from the pole for NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along live updates throughout Sunday’s Cup race from Circuit of the Americas in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the conclusion of the race. All times are Eastern.
2:45 p.m.: We’re about an hour out from the NASCAR Cup Series’ first road course race of 2024!
Coming up: Los Angeles Chargers kicker and Texas alum Cameron Dicker will give invocation at 3:30, and San Antonio police officer Rebecca Vermeulen will sing the national anthem at 3:31. Actor Giancarlo Esposito will give command at 3:38, and Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian will wave the green flag at 3:49.
2:25 p.m.: Chris Buescher (steering rack) and Ryan Preece (valve springs) have been sent to the rear for unapproved adjustments.
2 p.m.: Today is our first chance to see the new short track package on a road course this year. The NASCAR Cup Series’ Next Gen cars are using a simplified diffuser at most tracks that are a mile or shorter, as well as all road courses (excluding Los Angeles, Bristol and Dover).
This race at Circuit of the Americas — the premiere race track often shortened to “COTA” in Austin, Texas — is one of five road or street courses on the schedule, in addition to Sonoma Raceway (June 9), Chicago Street Race (July 7), Watkins Glen International (Sept. 15) and the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 8).
William Byron won the pole position at yesterday’s qualifying session with a lap time of 129.636 seconds at 94.696 mph. The Charlotte native will lead the field to green for the second time in four career races at COTA.
In addition to road course legend Shane Van Gisbergen, who’s running in seven Cup Series races this year, Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi will make his second NASCAR Cup Series start, starting 25th and driving for 23XI Racing.
Who’s the favorite to win the Echopark Automotive Grand Prix?
Tyler Reddick is favored to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at +350 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs is the slight favorite on DraftKings at +380 (Reddick at +400), followed by William Byron, Christopher Bell, Shane Van Gisbergen and Kyle Larson — who won yesterday’s Xfinity Series race after a wild double overtime.
Shane Connuck is picking the driver with whom he shares a first name. SVG was leading during the final lap of double overtime in the Xfinity Series race, but gave up that lead to Austin Hill, who was eventually beat by a surging Larson. He’s finished at least 12th in three of the five Xfinity Series races he’s run in — and that leaves out yesterday’s official 27th-place finish as he was hit with a penalty after coming in second. That No. 16 Chevy is usually fast when it’s running, especially on road courses, and today’s race should be an opportunity for Van Gisbergen to shine.
How to watch the NASCAR race at COTA
Race: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Place: Circuit of The Americas
Date: Sunday, March 24
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (Green flag at 3:49 p.m.)
Purse: $9,740,789
TV: FOX, 3 p.m. ET
Streaming: FOX Sports
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 231.88 miles (68 laps)
Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 15; Stage 2 ends on Lap 30; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 68.
Starting lineup for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Position
Driver
Car Number
1
William Byron
24
2
Ty Gibbs
54
3
Tyler Reddick
45
4
Christopher Bell
20
5
Corey LaJoie
7
6
Ross Chastain
1
7
Martin Truex Jr.
19
8
Denny Hamlin
11
9
Chase Elliott
9
10
Bubba Wallace
23
11
Austin Cindric
2
12
Shane Van Gisbergen
16
13
Justin Haley
51
14
AJ Allmendinger
13
15
Kyle Larson
5
16
Kyle Busch
8
17
Alex Bowman
48
18
Carson Hocevar
77
19
Daniel Suarez
99
20
Chris Buescher
17
21
Austin Dillon
3
22
John Hunter Nemechek
42
23
Kaz Grala
15
24
Ryan Preece
41
25
Kamui Kobyashi
50
26
Todd Gilliland
38
27
Michael McDowell
34
28
Ryan Blaney
12
29
Harrison Burton
21
30
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
31
Josh Berry
4
32
Chase Briscoe
14
33
Daniel Hemric
31
34
Zane Smith
71
35
Joey Logano
22
36
Brad Keselowski
6
37
Timmy Hill
66
38
Erik Jones
43
39
Noah Gragson
10