Solar eclipse 2024 live updates in Canada: What time to view the eclipse, weather forecasts and more for April 8's natural phenomenon

Cloud cover looks like it will impact parts of Canada that are subject to the solar eclipse's path totality. Forecasts are subject to change, which makes it crucial to check local conditions.

Here's the latest info from The Weather Network, as they breakdown where in Canada we could expect "beauty or a bust."

Ontario may fight through clouds

Monday will start with a sprawling low-pressure system over the northern half of the United States. This storm will spill mid- to high-level clouds over southern Ontario during the eclipse.

By mid-afternoon, as we countdown the minutes to the eclipse, the atmosphere will be in the process of clearing across extreme southwestern Ontario. During that time, there are signs that peeks of sun will be emerging in Hamilton and Niagara, even, so here’s hoping for the perfect timing.

Good news: The Port Stanley to Leamington corridor is becoming a higher-confidence sunny zone.

We’ll continue to see clouds from the stateside low streaming into eastern Ontario, with mostly cloudy skies and occasional breaks of sunshine. It’s not an ideal location to take in the eclipse if you’re looking for an unobstructed view of totality, but it’s possible a break could emerge around the big moment.

Cloud cover outlook for Eastern Canada. (Credit: The Weather Network)

Quebec and New Brunswick get a front-row seat

Some of the best odds of seeing a crisp eclipse with all the celestial trimmings will fall across eastern Quebec and New Brunswick.

A ridge of high pressure over the region will keep clouds to a minimum and offer mostly sunny skies on the day of the eclipse, keeping that region as our go-to spot anywhere in North America.

Sherbrooke, Saint-Georges, Hartland, and Fredericton look to be in fine shape for Monday.

The province is rewarded with the best viewing in all of Canada. Clear skies and simple sunshine are forecast across the path of totality.

(Credit: The Weather Network)

Newfoundland’s odds seem to be improving a bit

Trends in recent computer guidance have shown more favourable odds for good viewing conditions across portions of Newfoundland. A trickier setup is in the cards here as the island falls between a slow-moving low-pressure system to the northeast of the island and a ridge of high pressure to the west.

This slow-moving system could bring thick low-level clouds, onshore winds, and possibly even some precipitation on the afternoon of the eclipse along Newfoundland’s eastern shores, including around Bonavista and St. John’s.

If you’re eager to see this once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, consider heading down toward Port aux Basques on the southwest coast or even a last-minute hop across the Gulf to New Brunswick.

Western Canada stands the best chance of seeing the partial eclipse

The low over the northern U.S. will make for poor viewing across a wide swath of northwestern Ontario and southern Manitoba.

Alberta will score the most optimal view of the partial eclipse with nothing but sunshine in your forecast for the event.

Unfortunately, most folks in B.C. will miss out as onshore flow and showers rain on your view of the partial eclipse. You can follow the action on Monday with our livestream across all of The Weather Network’s platforms.