Corné van Hoepen
Live
Solar eclipse 2024 live updates in Canada: What time to view the eclipse, weather forecasts and more for April 8's natural phenomenon
From stunning photos and videos, to massive crowds gathering across key cities in Canada, we have you covered on the latest.
The day Canadians have marked on their calendars has finally come, as we get ready to witness a total solar eclipse. As the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, the April 8, 2024 eclipse will bring darkness to various parts across the country for several minutes.
Key cities that will experience totality are Niagara Falls and Kingston in Ontario, Montreal, Fredericton, Summerside, P.E.I., and Gander, N.L. Other places such Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Winnipeg and Toronto will be able to witness partial total eclipses.
In Canada, the partial eclipse will begin around 2 p.m. EDT when it enters the country's border in south eastern Ontario. Those located on the north east Canadian portion of the path can expect the sun's light to begin dimming at approximately 4 p.m. EDT.
As Canadians flock to the best cities to view the solar eclipse and gear up to safely witness the event, we can hope that chaos doesn't ensue for both adults and kids alike. However, we won't blame them, since the next one isn't expected until 2044. For updates across Canada on this special day— with on the ground coverage in Niagara Falls, Vancouver, Halifax, and Toronto — follow along as at Yahoo Canada for the latest.
