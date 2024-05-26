Lizzo Reacts to “South Park ”Naming an Ozempic Alternative After Her: 'My Worst Fear'

The show's latest special featured a faux medication called "Lizzo," which helps users "feel good" about their weight

Lizzo/TikTok Lizzo reacts to her 'South Park' reference in a TikTok

Lizzo’s “worst fear” just came true — she was featured on South Park.

A special episode tackling the rising use of Ozempic, called South Park: The End of Obesity, premiered on May 24 — and it named a faux alternative to the popular drug after the musician, who is also a longtime advocate for body positivity.

A day after the special aired, the singer and rapper, 36, shared a “blind duet” reaction to the name-drop on TikTok, which she began: “Guys, my worst fear has been actualized. I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode.”

“I’m so scared,” she continued, before reacting to her South Park reference — a celebrity rite of passage — which kicks off with a conversation between Sharon and Sheila, the moms of main characters Stan and Kyle.

In the episode, Sharon says her doctor would not prescribe her with any weight loss medications like Ozempic because she does not have diabetes, and Sheila asks how she is able to manage her weight without the drugs.

“Don’t you know, Sheila?" she says. "Now, there’s a whole new obesity drug for those of us who can’t afford Ozempic and Mounjaro."

“I controlled all my cravings to be thinner with Lizzo," she says as Lizzo (the singer, not the fake drug) quickly dropped her jaw and covered her mouth.

Then, a parody of overly positive medication commercials begins, with a narrator explaining that the faux diet suppressor “makes you feel good about your weight — and it costs 90% less than Ozempic.”

As the ad continues, with Sharon chiming in, “I’ve lowered my standards and my expectations,” Lizzo's hand was still firmly planted over her mouth, seemingly in shock.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lizzo

Elsewhere in the fake drug commercial, the narrator claims that the medication lets users eat whatever they want with minimal exercise and says “70% of patients on Lizzo no longer care how much they weigh.”

After the ad cuts to a character listening to a Lizzo album, the singer exclaimed, “Not the f------ album!”

And, when Sharon wraps up the bit by saying, “Ask about the power of not giving a f--- with Lizzo,” the singer approved with a snap and a “period.”

After the clip stopped, Lizzo said, "That's crazy. I just feel like damn, I’m really that b----.”

"I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f---," she said, and — referring to South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone — continued, "to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f--- I am, and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

“And I’m gonna keep on showing you how to not give a f---,” she added, before finishing the video with her own spin on the faux ad’s jingle.

South Park: The End of Obesity is now streaming on Paramount+.



