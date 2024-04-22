Last squatters leave Gordon Ramsay's £13million London pub

Anthony France
·2 min read

Squatters have left a Gordon Ramsay pub in London after locksmiths and bailiffs swooped the building on Monday.

The group shut themselves in the York & Albany near Regent’s Park last week.

Around 5am on Monday, six security staff arrived in two vans along with specialists who changed all the locks.

Sources at the scene said a team will remain inside the premises “24/7”.

Squatters who took over the pub have all left the building, a representative for the celebrity chef said on Monday afternoon.

The York & Albany pub on Monday (Jeremy Selwyn)
The squatters had started to filter out of the pub over the weekend after lawyers secured a High Court order to kick them out of the Grade II-listed building.

In an Instagram post, they announced members would be leaving but added: “We wish those left in the building the best of luck in their endeavours.”

The group were made up of the Anarchist Association London Branch and the Camden Art Café.

Film director Gary Love bought the freehold of the premises in 2007, before leasing the pub to Mr Ramsay on a 25-year term for an annual rent of £640,000.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Love said: “For clarification neither I nor anyone from my team have had any contact with the occupiers/squatters of the building or anyone that represents them.”

Lawyers for Gordon Ramsay Holdings International Limited (GRHI) secured a court order for the possession of the premises on Thursday, which had appeared to pave the way for enforcement officers to retake the premises.

On Saturday, High Court orders taped to the doors of the premises had been torn down and a squatter said the group would be staying put.

“We’ve made a deal,” he told reporters, adding: “With the owner, not Ramsay.”

He said: “We’re still here, and we’re going to carry on staying here. We’re going to be security for him.”

Squatters leaving the York & Albany pub near Regent’s Park (PA Wire)
The former pub and hotel building is on the market for £13million, after a protracted legal battle between Hell’s Kitchen presenter Mr Ramsay and Mr Love.

The celebrity chef attempted to free himself from the lease in 2015 but was unsuccessful in the High Court.

Banners which had been draped from the balcony, reading “whatever they say, squatters will stay” and “squat the lot”, were removed by the occupants on Saturday.

Some of the squatters left on Friday and it is unclear how many remain inside.

The squatter group ran a cafe out of the building last week, handing out free food and drink to “the people of Camden who have been victims of gentrification and parasitic projects like HS2”.

The Standard attempted to contact Mr Ramsay for comment.

