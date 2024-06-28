General Election London: Find out who will be your MP from candidates in every constituency on new city map

Who will be your MP? Find out from interactive map of every constituency in London (Simon Hunt)

Battles for key marginal seats across London were being dramatically ramped up after the General Election campaign entered its final days.

Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey’s parties were pouring resources into constituencies they hope to win or cling onto in the capital.

With the clock ticking ever quicker towards July 4, the political parties, which also include Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, the Greens, as well as independents such as Jeremy Corbyn, were particularly focusing on the seats which could switch hands.

The Standard has compiled this interactive map to highlight these battleground and the likely outcome in every constituency across the capital, with each seat’s profile also including estimated declaration times and a list of the candidates from the main parties.

The Tories are under threat from Labour in Inner London, where they risk ending up with zero MPs, as well as in a string of other constituencies across the city, as they plumb record lows in the polls.

The latest Ipsos survey for The Standard put the Conservatives nationwide on a joint record low of just 19 per cent, and down four points from just weeks ago, with Labour on 42 per cent, down one point, but still with a 23-point lead.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has jumped from nine per cent to 15 per cent, with the Liberal Democrats up three points to 11, and Greens down two points to seven per cent.

The rise of Reform has thrown into doubt whether the Tories can hold onto a number of seats in Outer London, including Romford, Bexleyheath and Crayford, and Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

In south west London, they are under threat from the Lib Dems in Wimbledon, Carshalton and Wallington, and Sutton and Cheam.

In Inner London, they appear vulnerable in Cities of London and Westminster, Kensington and Bayswater, and possibly even Chelsea and Fulham where London minister Greg Hands has admitted it may be a closer fight than some Conservatives realise, possibly coming down to as few as 300 votes.

Some polls suggest the Tories could fall from around 20 seats in the capital to just a handful.

A YouGov MRP poll has Mr Farage winning in the Essex seat of Clacton after announcing he would stand there as the Reform UK leader, and the insurgent party grabbing a significant bite of the Tory vote in parts of London.

The Conservatives will be fighting hard to hold onto Finchley and Golders Green, Hendon, Chipping Barnet, Wimbledon, Harrow East, Chingford and Woodford Green, Croydon South, Boris Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Sutton and Cheam and other seats.

Mr Sunak has already visited Wimbledon, as has Lib Dem leader Sir Ed, with this constituency high up on his party’s target list.

There are also a string of safe Labour seats across the capital which the party is almost certain to retain. They include Barking, Battersea, Brent East, the new constituency of Clapham and Brixton Hill, East Ham, and Hackney South and Shoreditch.

Leftwinger John McDonnell is set to hold on in Hayes and Harlington but it is far from clear who will win in Islington North, were ex-party leader Jeremy Corbyn is running as an independent against Labour’s candidate, local councillor Praful Nargund.

Labour is also due to hold Ilford South, the new seats of Peckham, and Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, as well as Walthamstow.

The Standard has done profiles of all these constituencies, including the battleground seats, and many of those unlikely to change hands.

The main parties have already published their manifestos so voters can see what each of them are promising on tax, the NHS, education, transport, law and order including policing, the environment, climate change, immigration, social care and energy bills.

Voters are likely to mull over national, London and more local issues as they make up their mind on how to vote, with Brexit still swaying some people.

The Gaza conflict may also have a bigger impact on the election in some seats in the capital than in others.

Polls show Labour around 20 points ahead of the Tories nationwide, and an even bigger gap of 33 points in London.

In London’s commuter belt, several high-profile Tories are defending what was previously seen as solid Conservative territory including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the new seat of Godalming and Ash.

Further afield there are also some hotly contested seats including George Galloway seeking to cling on in Rochdale, a constituency he won in a by-election in February.

Check here for a full list of all the main candidates across London: