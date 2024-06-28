General Election London: Find out who will be your MP from candidates in every constituency on new city map

Jitendra Joshi,Nicholas Cecil,Simon Hunt,Rachael Burford and Ethan Croft
·4 min read
Who will be your MP? Find out from interactive map of every constituency in London (Simon Hunt)
Who will be your MP? Find out from interactive map of every constituency in London (Simon Hunt)

Battles for key marginal seats across London were being dramatically ramped up after the General Election campaign entered its final days.

Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey’s parties were pouring resources into constituencies they hope to win or cling onto in the capital.

With the clock ticking ever quicker towards July 4, the political parties, which also include Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, the Greens, as well as independents such as Jeremy Corbyn, were particularly focusing on the seats which could switch hands.

The Standard has compiled this interactive map to highlight these battleground and the likely outcome in every constituency across the capital, with each seat’s profile also including estimated declaration times and a list of the candidates from the main parties.

The Tories are under threat from Labour in Inner London, where they risk ending up with zero MPs, as well as in a string of other constituencies across the city, as they plumb record lows in the polls.

The latest Ipsos survey for The Standard put the Conservatives nationwide on a joint record low of just 19 per cent, and down four points from just weeks ago, with Labour on 42 per cent, down one point, but still with a 23-point lead.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has jumped from nine per cent to 15 per cent, with the Liberal Democrats up three points to 11, and Greens down two points to seven per cent.

The rise of Reform has thrown into doubt whether the Tories can hold onto a number of seats in Outer London, including Romford, Bexleyheath and Crayford, and Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

In south west London, they are under threat from the Lib Dems in Wimbledon, Carshalton and Wallington, and Sutton and Cheam.

In Inner London, they appear vulnerable in Cities of London and Westminster, Kensington and Bayswater, and possibly even Chelsea and Fulham where London minister Greg Hands has admitted it may be a closer fight than some Conservatives realise, possibly coming down to as few as 300 votes.

Some polls suggest the Tories could fall from around 20 seats in the capital to just a handful.

A YouGov MRP poll has Mr Farage winning in the Essex seat of Clacton after announcing he would stand there as the Reform UK leader, and the insurgent party grabbing a significant bite of the Tory vote in parts of London.

The Conservatives will be fighting hard to hold onto Finchley and Golders Green, Hendon, Chipping Barnet, Wimbledon, Harrow East, Chingford and Woodford Green, Croydon South, Boris Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Sutton and Cheam and other seats.

Mr Sunak has already visited Wimbledon, as has Lib Dem leader Sir Ed, with this constituency high up on his party’s target list.

There are also a string of safe Labour seats across the capital which the party is almost certain to retain. They include Barking, Battersea, Brent East, the new constituency of Clapham and Brixton Hill, East Ham, and Hackney South and Shoreditch.

Leftwinger John McDonnell is set to hold on in Hayes and Harlington but it is far from clear who will win in Islington North, were ex-party leader Jeremy Corbyn is running as an independent against Labour’s candidate, local councillor Praful Nargund.

Labour is also due to hold Ilford South, the new seats of Peckham, and Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, as well as Walthamstow.

The Standard has done profiles of all these constituencies, including the battleground seats, and many of those unlikely to change hands.

The main parties have already published their manifestos so voters can see what each of them are promising on tax, the NHS, education, transport, law and order including policing, the environment, climate change, immigration, social care and energy bills.

Voters are likely to mull over national, London and more local issues as they make up their mind on how to vote, with Brexit still swaying some people.

The Gaza conflict may also have a bigger impact on the election in some seats in the capital than in others.

Polls show Labour around 20 points ahead of the Tories nationwide, and an even bigger gap of 33 points in London.

In London’s commuter belt, several high-profile Tories are defending what was previously seen as solid Conservative territory including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the new seat of Godalming and Ash.

Further afield there are also some hotly contested seats including George Galloway seeking to cling on in Rochdale, a constituency he won in a by-election in February.

Check here for a full list of all the main candidates across London:

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but sparks Democratic anxiety about his candidacy

    ATLANTA (AP) — A raspy and sometimes halting President Joe Biden tried repeatedly to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden's criticism by leaning into falsehoods about the economy, illegal immigration and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

  • Democrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could Work

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s debate performance is raising new questions about whether Democrats have any other options in November if the 81-year-old president is no longer willing or able to campaign.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkBiden Struggles as He Spars With Trump on Economy: Debate TakeawaysBiden Struggles Against Trump in High-Stakes 2024 DebateSpaceX Tender Offer Said

  • Biden Campaign Has Just 3 Words After Trump Seems To Leak Debate Talking Points

    The former president's post marked a change from his previous remarks about climate change.

  • Presidential Debate: Grade Trump vs. Biden — Plus, How Did Moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Do?

    Less than five months before Americans cast their ballot for former President Donald Trump or incumbent President Joe Biden, the candidates took part in the first of two presidential debates. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderated Thursday’s audience-free spectacle, which was simulcast on all major news networks. The first presidential debate of the 2024 …

  • The first debate was a complete disaster for Joe Biden

    Biden seemed out of breath, hastily reciting facts while slurring and omitting words. At times, the president uttered nonsensical phrases.

  • ‘This party should fall’: MAGA candidate who didn’t win Boebert’s old seat calls Republican Party ‘irredeemable’

    Volunteers and supporters of grassroots Colorado Republican Ron Hanks, who’d hoped to fill the congressional seat vacated by fellow MAGA diehard Lauren Boebert, gathered Tuesday night at a Grand Junction brewery for a watch party. Hanks lamented the results — and the state of the Republican Party. Sheila Flynn reports from the third congressional district

  • Jon Stewart Mocks Biden and Trump After First Debate: ‘Both of These Men Should Be Using Performance-Enhancing Drugs’ (Watch)

    With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers all on vacation, all eyes were on Jon Stewart for his reaction to Thursday’s presidential debate. The Daily Show went live 30 minutes after President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump left the CNN stage following a 90-minute, audience-free melee moderated by Jake Tapper …

  • Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video

    "The point has to be performance in terms of what a president does," the vice president told the CNN anchor The post Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate

    The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”

  • Trump goes off on Biden in early morning screed ahead of debate: ‘Man is a walking LYING MACHINE’

    Trump lied 30,573 times with an average of 21 false claims a day, while in office, according to one analysis

  • Donald Trump Will Try to Annihilate Jake Tapper at the Debate

    Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a

  • Social Media Predicts Outcome Of Trump-Biden Debate — And It's Hilarious

    Pundits and politicians aren’t the only ones offering their hot takes on how Thursday’s CNN event will go.

  • Michelle Obama Hurt by Bidens for Freezing Out Hunter’s Ex

    Michelle Obama was not happy with the Biden family over the way they treated her good friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden, according to a report.Two sources familiar with the relationship between the former first lady and the incumbent president’s family told Axios that Michelle has privately spoken about her frustrations at the manner in which the Biden clan mostly exiled Buhle when her marriage to Hunter ended. It’s partly why Michelle hasn’t been campaigning for Joe

  • Opinion: Jill Biden Must Step Up Now to Help Oust Her Husband

    Let’s start with the obvious: No one actually knows the best path forward for the Democratic Party in 2024, and all options in front of us are bad. A second Biden term is seeming less and less likely, and Democratic voters and pundits like seem increasingly nervous that we’re marching to our own funeral. But the prospect of challenging an incumbent president just a few months before an election also seems hubristic and dangerous, especially when the Democratic Party is deeply divided, the vice p

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene: Election Meddlers ‘Should Be Nowhere Near Public Office’

    Marjorie Taylor Greene made a startling comment on the House floor Wednesday when arguing that “a person who abuses her position in government to meddle in democratic elections should be nowhere near public office.”The Georgia congresswoman—who voted to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win and has boosted Donald Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud—made the remark during a tirade against USAID Administrator Samantha Power. “Samantha Power is a globalist left-wing activist who us

  • Joe Scarborough Issues Stark Warning After Biden Debate: ‘Unless Things Change’

    MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”

  • Ex-Trump backer Peter Thiel: ‘If you hold a gun to my head, I’ll vote for Trump’

    Tech billionaire Peter Thiel, formerly one of former President Trump’s largest financial backers, said Thursday that he won’t be giving Trump any money during this campaign cycle, but that may still vote for him. “If you hold a gun to my head, I’ll vote for Trump,” Thiel said in an interview on stage at the…

  • Biden has no business running for president. The debate proved it.

    President Joe Biden has visibly declined in recent years, and if he wanted to quell voters' fears, this debate was the time to do it. He failed.

  • Jagmeet Singh makes his case to Alberta's new NDP leader amid party separation talks

    OTTAWA — Breaking up the federal and provincial arms of the New Democratic Party would be a mistake, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested on Thursday, as members in Alberta increasingly vocalize their desire for a separation.

  • CNN anchor incredulous after GOP rep defends Trump’s Jan. 6 vow

    CNN’s Boris Sanchez faced off with Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) on Wednesday after the congressman defended and downplayed former President Trump’s promise to pardon all people convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building. Meuser called the riots an “ugly day” and initially downplayed any idea that Trump would pardon…