London Marathon Commences With Wheelchair Racers

Wheelchair racers sped off the start line to initiate the London Marathon on Sunday, April 21, footage shows.

Footage filmed by X user @LeeHutchison_ shows the racers zooming along the marathon route as onlookers cheered them on.

According to the BBC, Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner each won the men’s and women’s wheelchair races, respectively. Hug also won the men’s wheelchair race in the Boston Marathon on April 15.

This year’s London Marathon marks the first time that winners among wheelchair athletes and non-disabled runners would be awarded the same prize money. Credit: @LeeHutchison_ via Storyful