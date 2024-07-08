London politics latest LIVE: Chancellor Rachel Reeves says race for growth is 'national mission' as Keir Starmer visits Belfast

Rachel Reeves has delivered her first major speech as chancellor as Prime Minister Keir Starmer continues his UK tour with a visit to Northern Ireland.

In Monday morning’s speech in London, Ms Reeves declared that kickstarting economic growth is a "national mission".

The Chancellor committed to major changes to speed up infrastructure projects and unlock private investment.

Meanwhile the board of the Conservative party will reportedly meet today to discuss the way forward following last week’s crushing election defeat to Labour.

We’ll bring you all the major developments as Sir Keir Starmer starts his first week as Prime Minister...

Chancellor confirms return of housebuilding targets

10:53 , Josh Salisbury

The Chancellor has confirmed plans to reform the planning system - saying politicians have been too timid to tackle the issue before.

“Our antiquated planning system leaves too many important projects tied up for years and years in red tape before shovels even get in the ground,” she says.

She says this will help kickstart economic growth, including by building one-and-a-half million new homes.

As part of this, new planning rules will come into force - including mandatory home building targets.

And the ban on new onshore wind turbines in England will end.

Plan for growth is stability, investment and reform, says Reeves

10:47 , Josh Salisbury

Our plan for growth is stability, investment and reform, says Reeves

The Chancellor says her approach for growth rests on three pillars: stability, investment and reform.

Turning to stability first, she says that means no changes to plans outline in the manifesto not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT.

“I know there are some who will argue the time for caution is past,” she says. “Who hold that the platform on which we were elected can now be swiftly forgotten ... But I believe that the promises that a party is elected on should be delivered in Government and we will do so.”

Reeves: Review of financial inheritance underway

10:42 , Josh Salisbury

Ms Reeves says she has instructed Treasury officials to conduct an assessment of the nation’s finances - separate to a Budget - which she will present to Parliament before summer recess.

The Budget will be held later this year, she says.

Reeves: Race for growth 'national mission'

10:40 , Josh Salisbury

Rachel Reeves has now begun her speech, by saying sustained economic growth is a “national mission.”

“There is no time to waste,” she says, saying she will outline her first steps - adding she has inherited the worst set of public finances since the Second World War.

“What I have seen in the past 72 hours has only confirmed that,” she says. “Our economy has been held back by decisions deferred and decisions ducked ... a Government that put party first and country second.

“We face the legacy of fourteen years of chaos and economic irresponsibility.”

Cooper declines to commit to immediately scrap Bibby Stockholm

10:26 , Josh Salisbury

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has declined to commit to immediately scrapping the Bibby Stockholm asylum barge when asked.

Asked about whether the new Government would get rid of the barge moored in Dorset while on a visit to Lewisham police station, Ms Cooper told broadcasters: "We need to clear the Conservatives' asylum backlog, but the first priority has to be to get the stronger border security in place, and that is why our first step is setting up the new border security command."

Ms Cooper had earlier said: "We are setting up a major new approach to law enforcement against the criminal gangs who are undermining our border security and putting lives at risk.

"I am determined that work has to start now to strengthen our borders and make sure that we have a proper functioning system rather than the chaos that we have inherited."

Foreign Secretary meets Canadian counterpart

09:50 , Josh Salisbury

David Lammy has met his Canadian counterpart, in the first engagement he has hosted as Foreign Secretary.

Mr Lammy met with Melanie Joly, Canada's minister of foreign affairs, on Monday morning.

"Can I thank you so much for being my first official visitor as Foreign Secretary here in the UK," he said.

"I have known Canada all of my life, it is a country I love, I have family in Canada, so this means the world to me."

Mr Lammy stressed the two nations had "the closest of relationships" and said he and Ms Joly had got to know each other while he was serving as shadow foreign secretary.

He added: "Lots to discuss this morning, I can't tell you how pleased I am that you have made this so special by coming to my first official visitation."

Labour denies 'secret tax plan'

08:55 , Josh Salisbury

Treasury minister Darren Jones has denied Labour has a "secret tax plan", and said Chancellor Rachel Reeves will be announcing "radical" and "immediate" interventions to stimulate economic growth.

Ms Reeves is due to give her first speech at the Treasury at 10.30am.

Ahead of that, her second-in-command Mr Jones told Good Morning Britain: "We can't keep dipping into recession and bumping along the bottom, which is what you're going to hear from the Chancellor today.

“It's a pretty radical, strong, immediate intervention to kick-start growth in the economy, as well as recognising that it will take some time for that to come through the system."

On Labour not ruling out raising tax beyond VAT, national insurance and income tax, Mr Jones said: "There is not a secret tax plan. This was an attack from the Conservatives. It is not a reflection of reality.”

'We can win 2029', insists Tory MP

08:32 , Josh Salisbury

Conservative former minister Kevin Hollinrake has said the Tories can win the 2029 general election if they "get the right leader".

It comes after the party suffered its worst electoral defeat in modern history on Thursday.

He told Times Radio: "I would argue we lost it rather than they won it, because look at the percentage share of the vote, no government has ever formed a majority with less than 34% of the vote, it's quite incredible that's the case.

"Hats off to them, the winner takes it all, they've got the spoils of victory, we need to hold to account for all those things."

On the timescale for electing a new party leader Mr Hollinrake said: "It should be a few months of a job so we start on that process probably in September and then we elect our leader by the end of the year that's the kind of timescale I would like."

Keir Starmer arrives at Stormont for Northern Ireland talks

08:26 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage of all of the day’s political developments.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has just arrived at Stormont Castle in his first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming PM.

He was greeted at the castle steps by Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

They were joined by new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn.

Sir Keir is on a whistlestop tour of all four UK nations, and will next visit Wales.