London set to net £53million as fans descend on capital for Champions League final spending spree

Thousands of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund fans are descending on London ahead of the showpiece Champions League final on Saturday at Wembley as the capital gears up for a £53 million party.

The clash sees England star Jude Bellingham, playing for the Spanish giants, face Camberwell-born compatriot Jadon Sancho, who rejoined the German giants on loan from Manchester United in January.

Pubs and bars aim to sell hundreds of thousands of extra pints as the game gives a huge boost to the capital’s economy. The final of the prestigious European club competition is returning to London for the first time since 2013.

Londoners are warned to expect severe travel disruption, with the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines extremely busy.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I’m looking forward to a great game, I think there’ll be lots of goals. I think Real Madrid will win it — they are European royalty.”

And he added:“ This match kicks off an incredible summer of sport, as London hosts baseball, cricket, tennis and Formula E, alongside our support for our teams at Euro 2024 in Germany and Team GB at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Bringing world class sport to London boosts our economy, showcases our city and inspires the next generation.” The Champions League trophy arrived safely in London yesterday, with fans turning up at Regent Street treated to a stunning live performance by singers and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Claude Makelele, the former Chelsea and Real defensive midfielder, walked through crowds with the iconic silverware he won in 2002 to a stage.

London & Partners, City Hall’s business growth agency, calculated hosting the final will boost the city’s coffers by £53million, with the potential being even larger from high-spend football visitors.

Around 50,000 supporters of the two finalists — spending on average £286 each per day — are expected at Wembley tomorrow night, with many more travelling to London to soak up the atmosphere. TfL warns road closures are in effect until Sunday, impacting bus and cycleway operations in central London.

There may also be station closures as a safety measure and the Elizabeth line will be closed tomorrow between Paddington and Abbey Wood and there are no direct trains between central London and Luton airport.

Dortmund and Real fans heading to the capital are “most looking forward to visiting the Tower of London, Big Ben — and checking out London’s foodie scene”, travel firm Expedia said.

Over 1,500 stewards will be employed on match day to keep visitors safe, along with 550 of the mayor’s Team London volunteers.