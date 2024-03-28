London travel news LIVE: Storm Nelson weather warning for Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink services

A severe weather warning has been issued across Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink services as Storm Nelson approaches.

National Rail has warned trains could be cancelled or hit by delays due to high winds and heavy rain, with the storm predicted to bring winds of up to 70mph to parts of England.

Disruption is expected from midday until the evening, with stronger winds expected across coastal routes.

Speed restrictions have been put in place to protect passengers between Bournemouth and Weymouth as the Met Office has forecast winds of more than 60mph, affecting some trains at London Waterloo.

The warning comes ahead of a predicted “Carmageddon” - with motorists advised journeys could take twice as long as 14 million Easter getaways are planned.

Severe weather warning on trains at London Waterloo

12:02 , Jacob Phillips

A severe weather warning has been put in place for trains travelling to and from London Waterloo.

Speeds restrictions have been brought in place to protect passengers between Weymouth and Bournemouth in both directions as sustained winds of more than 60mph have been forecast in the area.

National Rail warned high winds can increase the risk of falling trees and of possible debris being blown on to the railway.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Good service across Tube network

11:40 , Jacob Phillips

Transport for London has said there is a good service across the Tube network, with earlier delays from a signal failure at Gunnersbury now cleared.

Purley station shut due to 'police incident'

11:20 , Jacob Phillips

Purley station has been shut due to a police incident. Services are not able to call at the station until further notice.

Road shut after car crashes into tree

11:11 , Jacob Phillips

A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after a car collided with a tree in north London.

Police were called at 6.10am on Thursday, March 28, to reports of a car colliding with a tree on Lea Valley Road in Chingford.

Road closures are still in place.

Severe disruption over Easter weekend due to planned engineering works

11:06 , Jacob Phillips

Travellers are facing severe train disruption over the Easter weekend with extensive engineering works planned.

Network Rail is urging passengers to check their journey details before they travel as some major routes will be closed.

No trains will run to or from London Euston – excluding London Overground - over the Easter weekend due to engineering works

Read the full list of works taking place here.

Passengers at Euston station in January (PA)

Lanes closed on M25 due to crash

10:54 , Jacob Phillips

All lanes were forced to close on the M25 for 10 minutes due to a crash, creating long tailbacks

The incident happened on the M25 anticlockwise from Junction 16 to Junction 15.

Cameras show that traffic was held just before 1040pm.

Minor delays on the Piccadilly Line

10:38 , Jacob Phillips

There are currently minor delays on the Piccadilly Line between Acton Town and Heathrow Terminals due to an earlier faulty train at Gloucester Road.Transport for London has warned that there are still severe delays on the London Overground between South Acton and Richmond due to an earlier signal failure at Gunnersbury.

Two knife attacks on transport network within hours

09:45 , Jacob Phillips

Two knife attacks took place on the London transport network on Wednesday.

Passengers watched on in horror as a man was stabbed in broad daylight in front of horrified passengers on a train near Beckenham shortly before 4pm.Two people are in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in a “senseless” attack by a stranger at Kennington Underground Station on Wednesday night.

British Transport Police confirm two people were stabbed during an incident at Kennington Tube Station (Jonathan Kanengoni)

Trains running again on London Overground and District Line

09:30 , Jacob Phillips

Trains are running again on the London Overground and District Line after a signal failure at Gunnersbury.

But there are still severe delays between South Acton and Richmond on the Overground due to the issue.

All lanes reopen after crash near Blackwall tunnel

09:08 , Jacob Phillips

All lanes have reopened near the Blackwall Tunnel after an earlier crash.

There are still long delays on the A102 Blackwall Tunnel approach northbound at the A2203 Blackwall Lane.

There is congestion from the Sun in the Sands Roundabout back to Eltham.

Damaged wires closes lines between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction

08:01 , Jacob Phillips

Damage to overhead electric wires between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction has shut all lines between the stations.

National Rail has warned the disruption could last until midday.

Trains unable to run on London Overground and District Line

07:51 , Jacob Phillips

There is no service on the District Line between Earl's Court and Ealing Broadway westbound.

There are also no trains on the line between Earl’s Court and Richmond while Transport for London fix a signal failure at Gunnersbury.

There is also no service on the London Overground between South Acton and Richmond due to the issue.

There are also severe delays on the Circle Line due to train cancellations.

Long delays after crash near Blackwall Tunnel

07:44 , Jacob Phillips

There are long delays near the Blackwall Tunnel due to a crash.

The collision took place on the A102 Blackwall Tunnel Approach Northbound at A2203 Blackwall Lane.

There is congestion to before the Sun in the Sands Roundabout back to Eltham.