London travel news LIVE: Tube and train updates as District Line part-suspended over fire alert at Notting Hill station

District Line trains have been part-suspended (PA)

The District Line has been part-suspended after a fire alert at Notting Hill Gate Underground station.

There is no service running between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road.

The nature of the fire alert is not yet clear, but London Fire Brigade has been approached for more information.

The DLR and Piccadilly Line are also experiencing minor delays.

Delays have been affecting the DLR between Stratford and Canary Wharf for several hours, caused by a faulty train at Poplar.

On the Piccadilly Line, there are delays between Acton Town and Uxbridge, due to train cancellations.

Hammersmith and City Line delays now over

12:27 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Earlier delays on the Hammersmith and City Line have now ended.

There are minor delays on the Piccadilly Line and DLR, while the District Line is part-suspended.

District Line part-suspended over fire alert

12:26 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There is currently no District Line service between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road.

TfL says it is responding to a fire alert at Notting Hill Gate.

Minor delays on Hammersmith and City Line

11:30 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

We just reported that a good service had been restored to the Hammersmith and City Line, but TfL now says there are minor delays again due to “a member of staff taken ill on train earlier at Aldgate East”.

Hammersmith and City Line disruption now over

11:22 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

TfL says earlier severe delays on the Hammersmith and City Line are now over, and that a good service is now running across the line.

Euston trains delayed by 'animals on the railway'

10:08 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Trains running between London Euston and Watford Junction in north-west London may be delayed by up to 15 minutes due to “animals on the railway” around Kensal Green, says TfL.

Minor delays on Central Line and DLR

09:44 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Earlier severe delays on the Central Line have been downgraded by TfL to ‘minor’. They are affecting services between White City and Ealing Broadway/West Ruislip.

Minor delays are also still affecting the DLR between Stratford and Canary Wharf.

There is a good service on all other TfL lines.

Severe delays on Central Line westbound

09:35 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There are severe delays westbound on the Central Line between Leytonstone and White City, says TfL.

This is due to a faulty train at Liverpool Street which is reportedly being repaired.

Elizabeth Line and Great Western Railway disruption now expected until 9.30am

08:59 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Disruption to train services into London, caused by a signalling fault in the Taplow area, is now expected to last until 9.30am, says National Rail.

Services affected are:

Elizabeth line between Reading and Abbey Wood

Great Western Railway between Penzance / Paignton / Carmarthen / Weston-super-Mare / Worcester Shrub Hill / Oxford and London Paddington

District Line delays over, DLR delays continue

08:30 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Delays on the District Line have now ended, says TfL, but minor delays on the DLR between Stratford and Canary Wharf continue.

District Lines delays downgraded to minor

08:23 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Earlier severe delays on the District Line have been downgraded by TfL to ‘minor’.

The delays are affecting the stretch between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway in both directions, and between Towel Hill and Earl’s Court westbound early.

One lane closed and traffic tailing back on M4 westbound

07:50 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Traffic is tailing back on the M4 westbound, where one lane is closed due to a crash.

The congestion is affecting the M4 between junction 3 at the A312 The Parkway, for Hayes, and junction 4 for Heathrow and Uxbridge.

Elizabeth Line disruptions expected until 9am

07:34 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Disruptions are expected to affect the Elizabeth Line right through rush-hour this morning.

A fault with the signalling system at Taplow means trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards London, says National Rail.

As a result, Elizabeth line trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Delays hit commuters on DLR

07:15 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Minor delays are affecting the DLR this morning, between Stratford and Canary Wharf.

This is due to a faulty train at Poplar, says TfL, which adds there is a good service on the rest of the line.

Severe delays on District Line

07:06 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There are severe delays on a large stretch of the District Line this morning.

The delays are affecting the section between Earl's Court and Ealing Broadway/Richmond, and are due to an earlier signal failure at Turnham Green, says TfL.