London travel news LIVE: Euston rush-hour disruption after train hits obstruction near Watford Junction

Disruption is expected throughout the morning rush-hour on Thursday after a train crashed into an obstruction near Watford.

Trains to and from Euston are among those affected.

National Rail warns trains are having to run at reduced speeds on the line towards Milton Keynes Central. As a result, trains may be delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised.

The disruption is expected to last until 9am.

Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Lancaster, Manchester Piccadilly, Blackpool North, and Glasgow Central are affected.

So are London Northwestern Railway services between London Euston and Tring, and Milton Keynes Central, as well as Southern trains running between East Croydon and Hemel Hempstead.

Live updates below.

Traffic queue at M25 junction 29 now 10 minutes long

09:00 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The travel time for traffic queuing on the M25 anticlockwise at junction 29 (at the A127 for Romford/Basildon) has now dropped to around 10 minutes, says traffic monitoring system Inrix.

Kirstie Allsopp among travellers bemoaning Euston disruption this morning

08:52 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp has shared her frustration on X, after being met with cancelled and delayed trains at Euston this morning.

She shared a photo of crowds staring up at the departures board, which showed one train cancelled and the majority of others delayed.

She also praised the Labour Party - which has pledged that it will renationalise the railways if elected to run the country - for getting it “spot on in recognising that trains matter”.

Labour have got it spot on in recognising that trains matter, this is Euston this morning, cancelled & delayed trains are a daily occurrence for regular travellers. pic.twitter.com/3ByytCB17t — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) April 25, 2024

Two-mile traffic queue on M25 in Essex

08:17 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Traffic is queuing for two miles on the M25 anticlockwise from junction 29 at A127 (Romford/Basildon).

It is tailing back to junction 28, for the A12 and Brentwood/Brook Street Roundabout.Travel time is 20 minutes, according to traffic monitoring system Inrix.

The cause of the incident is currently unclear.

Minor delays on Northern Line

08:03 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

In good news for commuters, there is currently a good service across the Underground and Overground network this morning, aside from minor delays on the Northern Line due to a train shortage.

Rush-hour disruption as train hits obstruction near Watford Junction

07:57 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The disruption is expected to last until 9am.

Services affected: