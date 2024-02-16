London travel news LIVE: Queues on M25 after collision forces closure as trains to Stansted Airport disrupted

Stock image of queues on the M25 (PA Archive/PA Images)

The M25 close to north London was experiencing delays on Friday afternoon after a road traffic accident near Rickmansworth.

The accident near Chorleywood closed a lane of the major motorway clockwise between junctions J17 and J18, with motorists being warned of 50 minute delays.

It comes as a severely reduced service was running on railways to-and-from Stansted Airport because of a fault with the signalling system.

Earlier disruption to services to Gatwick Airport due to an emergency services incident was resolved by Friday afternoon, while on the London Underground the Central line was seeing delays over a shortage of trains.

Moderate delays on M25 near Chorleywood

14:16 , Josh Salisbury

There are delays of up to 50 minutes on the M25 near Rickmansworth after a road traffic collision.

One lane is closed on the route clockwise between J17 and J18.

National Express, which runs coaches, told its customers: “Diversions will take place.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Elizabeth line could get new operators

13:52 , Josh Salisbury

TfL has said five operators have been shortlisted to run the Elizabeth line.

The line opened in May 2022 and has since seen more than 300 million journeys.

The current contract to run the line is held by MTR until May 2025.

Those shortlisted to operate it after are MTR, who have rebid for the contract, and Arriva UK Trains, First Keolis, GTS Rail Operations, Sumitomo Corporation and Tokyo Metro Co. Ltd.

Jubilee Line returns to normal service

12:43 , Josh Salisbury

The Jubilee line has now returned to normal service.

The Underground line was earlier severely delayed due to a points failure and then overrunning electrical works.

Disruption clears at Moorgate

11:38 , Josh Salisbury

Disruption has now cleared at Moorgate, with all train lines now reopen.

✅ Disruption caused by a fault on a train earlier between Moorgate and Finsbury Park has now cleared. — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) February 16, 2024

Planned Overground strikes next week called off

10:31 , Josh Salisbury

Planned strikes next week by London Overground workers have been called off after a pay offer was improved, the RMT union says.

Members of the RMT employed by Arriva Rail London on the Overground had been due to walk out for 48 hours on February 19 and again on March 4 in a dispute over pay.

But the union said that “progress” had been made on the pay offer previously tabled by Arriva, meaning it will not go ahead.

Read the full story here.

Power cut hits services at Moorgate

09:59 , Josh Salisbury

National rail services between Moorgate and Finsbury Park are being disrupted due to an earlier fault on a train.

This is because of a loss of power at Moorgate, which caused the power to trip on several occasions.

Passengers are being told to allow at least an additional 30 minutes to complete their journeys, or take an alternative route.

Tube services are not affected.

North London Tube station to remain closed until September

09:34 , Josh Salisbury

A north London Tube station closed for repairs is to remain shut until September.

Essential work to replace both of Kentish Town Tube station’s 26-year-old escalators started in June, with TfL advising it would take a year.

However, due to “unrelated work” that also needs to be done, the station will likely be closed until September - a year and three months on from when it was last open.

Read more here.

Train line to Gatwick reopens but disruption expected

09:10 , Josh Salisbury

Trains are now able to run again between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport, but passengers are being warned of a reduced service.

The line had been closed while emergency services responded to reports of a person being hit by a train in the area.

Passengers are still being advised to travel later if they can, and to allow for an extra 60 minutes to complete journeys on the route.

Minor delays on Piccadilly Line

08:24 , Josh Salisbury

There are minor delays on the Piccadilly line between Acton Town and Rayners Lane.

TfL says this is due to train cancellations.

There are also minor delays on the Central line, due to the ongoing shortage of trains.

Metropolitan line suspended in central London

07:45 , Josh Salisbury

The Metropolitan line is part-suspended for eight stops between Baker Street and Aldgate because of late finishing of engineering work.

There are severe delays on the rest of the line.

Trains are not stopping at Northwick Park and Preston Road southbound only. Customers are being advised to change at Wembley Park

Delays on Jubilee line in north London

07:40 , Josh Salisbury

There are severe delays between Wembley Park and Stanmore on the Jubilee line, TfL has said, following a late finish of engineering work.

There are also minor delays between Wembley Park and Stratford.

Gatwick trains suspended after person hit by train

07:37 , Josh Salisbury

Services to Gatwick Airport are disrupted after a person was hit by a train between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport.

To allow the emergency services to safely carry out their work, all lines are closed. As a result, trains are being cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 10am, said National Rail.

If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.

Major disruption on services to Stansted Airport over signalling fault

07:31 , Josh Salisbury

A fault with the signalling system at Stansted Airport means that trains running to and from the airport may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

A severely reduced service is running.

National Rail advises that major disruption is expected until 2pm.

Routes affected include Greater Anglia between Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport, and between Stansted Airport and Norwich, and the Stansted Express between London Liverpool Street and the airport.