London travel news LIVE: Heathrow Airport hit with four-day Border Force strike amid M25 delays

Josh Salisbury
·2 min read
A four-day Border Force strike is under way at Heathrow Airport (PA Archive)
A four-day Border Force strike is under way at Heathrow Airport (PA Archive)

Border Force workers have launched a four-day strike at Heathrow Airport in a dispute over working conditions.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said more than 300 of its members will take part in the industrial action, which started at 5am on Monday and will continue until 7am on Friday.

The union said the workers, based at Heathrow’s Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5, are protesting at plans to introduce new rosters they claim will see around 250 of them forced out of their jobs at passport control.

In other travel news, there were long delays on the M25 in Kent onto the M26 due to emergency repairs.

Morning rush-hour congestion was built up from Orpington, and nearly all the way back along to the M26, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.

Follow latest updates below...

One lane closed clockwise on M25

06:42 , Josh Salisbury

One lane is closed clockwise on the M25 and there is queueing traffic for one mile due to stalled van.

Inrix, a traffic monitoring website, says this is taking place before J25 for the A10 Enfield.

Long delays on M26 over emergency repairs

06:47 , Josh Salisbury

There are long delays and one lane is closed due to emergency repairs on M26 westbound before the M25.

Emergency repairs are also taking place on the M25 both ways between J5 M26 / A21 (Sevenoaks) and Clacket Lane Services.

Congestion has built up from Orpington, and nearly all the way back along the M26, which is down to one lane.

Minor delays on Northern Line

06:53 , Josh Salisbury

Meanwhile, on TfL services, there are currently minor delays on the Northern line.

Passengers are also being warned to expect changes to Elizabeth Line services on Monday night.

Engineering work is taking place in the Paddington area, closing various lines.

It means a reduced service after 10pm, with two trains per hour running from:

Shenfield to Heathrow T5 (calling all stations)

Abbey Wood to Heathrow T4 (calling all stations)

Abbey Wood to Reading (not stopping Acton Main Line, West Ealing and Hanwell)

Heathrow passengers warned of disruption over strike

08:09 , Josh Salisbury

Heathrow passengers are being warned of possible disruption because Border Force workers have mounted a picket line in a four-day strike.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said more than 300 of its members will take part in the industrial action, which started at 5am on Monday and will continue until 7am on Friday.

The union said the workers, based at Heathrow's Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5, are protesting at plans to introduce new rosters they claim will see around 250 of them forced out of their jobs at passport control.

