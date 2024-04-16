London travel news LIVE: M25 and M26 closed after three-vehicle crash with traffic also backing up on M20

Traffic tailing back on the M25 on Tuesday morning (Highways England)

Traffic chaos has hit three motorways following a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning - with the M25 and M26 shut, and traffic tailing back for three miles on the M20.

A 10-mile stretch of the M25 is shut clockwise in Surrey, between junction 5 at the M26/Sevenoaks, and junction 6 at Godstone.

Around 10 miles of the M26 westbound has also been shut, from junction 2A at the A20, to where the motorway joins the M25.

Traffic monitoring system Inrix warns there are “severe delays”, with congestion backing up on the M20 where it joins the M26 at junction 3.

The crash is reported to have involved two cars and a lorry.

Meanwhile trains between London Liverpool Street and Chingford are cancelled after an object became caught on overhead wires between Walthamstow Central and Wood Street, blocking the line.

As a result, trains are currently unable to run between Liverpool Street and Chingford.

The Overground is partially suspended as a result, with National Rail reporting that disruption is expected until at least 11am.

Photos show traffic chaos on M25, and emergency services at scene

07:37 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Emergency service vehicles at the scene (Highways England)

Traffic queuing on the M25 this morning (Highways England)

Severe delays on Bakerloo Line

07:26 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There are severe delays between Stonebridge Park and Harrow and Wealdstone on the Bakerloo Line this morning, due to signal failure.

There are minor delays on the rest of the line due to a shortage of trains.

London Overground part-suspended

07:13 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There is no London Overground service between Hackney Downs and Chingford this morning, due to an obstruction on the overhead wires at Wood Street.

M25 and M26 closed following crash

06:58 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A 10-mile stretch of the M25 is closed clockwise south of London this morning due a crash that is thought to involve two cars and a lorry.

There are severe delays. The road is shut clockwise from junction 5 M26 / A21 (Sevenoaks) to junction 6 A22 (Godstone).

Congestion is tailing back to junction 3 M20 Swanley Interchange, down the A21 Link to the A25 at Sevenoaks, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.

It says the M26 has also been closed westbound from junction 2 at Wrotham, to the M25, following the crash, which happened in the early hours.

In total, around 20 miles of the M25 and M26 are shut.

'Major disruption' affecting Stansted Airport and London train services

06:46 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Major disruption is affecting a number of train services this morning, operating to and from Stansted Airport.

Lines have reopened following fallen tree on the overhead electric wires near Roydon yesterday, but National Rail says trains may still cancelled or delayed until 9am.

Routes affected are: