London travel news LIVE: Major delays on M25 near Heathrow Airport as crash closes all lanes clockwise

A crash on the M25 near Heathrow Airport has reportedly stopped all traffic on the clockwise carriageway,

Traffic is queuing following the collision which happened at junction 14, where the road meets the A3133 Airport Way, according to traffic monitoring system Inrix.

Queues are tailing back for more than three miles, past junction 13 for Staines.

Live traffic cameras showed emergency services including several ambulances at the scene, as of around 10am.

Live traffic cameras show traffic queuing on the M25 around 10am (Highways England)

It comes after the M25 in Surrey reopened early after the first planned daytime closure of the motorway over the weekend.

A five-mile stretch between junctions 10 and 11 closed in both directions at 9pm on Friday and was due to open at around 6am on Monday.

However, following works to demolish a bridge and install a huge gantry, it reopened at just after 10pm on Sunday. An 11.5-mile diversion route was created to direct traffic along A roads that caused severe disruption, however traffic jams were not as bad as many feared.

Drivers warned to expect hour-long delays on M25

11:26 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

National Highways is warning drivers to expect delays of around an hour as traffic queues for four miles on the clockwise carriageway near Heathrow, following this morning’s crash.

Please be aware there are delays of 60 min delays on approach to the #M25 clockwise closure within J14 @HeathrowAirport following a serious collision.



Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.



There are 4 miles congestion on approach. pic.twitter.com/S9mYNvqVBJ — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) March 18, 2024

More than four miles of traffic now queuing on M25

11:16 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The queue of traffic on the clockwise M25 following a crash near Heathrow Airport is now more than four miles long.

Traffic cameras show all five lanes are severely congested almost back to junction 12, following the crash near the Heathrow turn-off at junction 14.

(Highways England)

The multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes clockwise.

Traffic is being diverted via entry and exit slip roads, but National Highways urges drivers to allow “plenty of extra travelling time”.

Delays between London Blackfriars and St Pancras expected until 1pm

11:08 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A track circuit failure is disrupting trains which travel between London Blackfriars and London St Pancras International.

National Rail says trains may be delayed by up to 20 minutes. The disruption is due to last until 1pm.

It is affecting services between Three Bridges and Bedford; Brighton and Cambridge/Bedford; Horsham and Peterborough; Rainham and Luton; and Sutton and St Albans.

Severe delays on Bakerloo Line

10:53 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There are severe delays on the Bakerloo Line between Queen's Park and Harrow & Wealdstone while TfL assists a passenger ill on a train at Queen's Park.

There are minor delays on the rest of the line, as well as minor delays on the Piccadilly Line between Acton Town and Heathrow Terminals.

M25 collision described as 'serious multi-vehicle crash'

10:30 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The collision that has left all clockwise lanes of the M25 shut near Heathrow Airport is described by traffic monitoring system Inrix as a “serious multi-vehicle crash”.

The road has been blocked since around 9.35am.

A detour is reportedly in operation via the exit and entry slip roads.

Crash on M25 near Heathrow Airport closes clockwise carriageway

10:12 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

All clockwise lanes of the M25 have been closed near Heathrow Airport following a crash.

The collision happened at junction 14, and traffic is currently said to be tailing back for around three miles.

Live traffic cameras show emergency services are at the scene, while traffic is stationary.

(Highways England)

(Highways England)

Good service restored to all London Underground lines

09:42 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The earlier severe delays on the Northern Line are now over, says TfL. There is now reportedly a good service running across all Tube lines.

Northern Line now running again but with severe delays

09:10 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The Northern Line has now reopened following an earlier part-closure, but there are severe delays between Camden Town and Kennington (via Bank) southbound.

Disruption caused by animals on line now over

09:05 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

TfL says earlier disruption to trains running through Barnes Bridge in south-west London, caused by animals on the railway line, is now over.

Northern Line part-suspended due to broken train

08:45 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There is no Northern Line service between Camden Town and Kennington (via Bank) southbound as TfL fixes a faulty train at Euston.

Animals on railway disrupt south-west London trains

08:10 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Trains running through Barnes Bridge in south-west London may be cancelled or delayed due to animals on the railway line, says National Rail.

The disruption is expected to last until around 10am.

“Train services need to run at a reduced speed through this area,” said National Rail.

“London Waterloo to Weybridge services will be diverted between Barnes Bridge and Hounslow calling additionally at Richmond and Twickenham.”

Two miles of traffic backing up after M25 crash

07:40 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Slow-moving traffic is backing up for around two miles on the M25 anticlockwise in Essex.

The traffic is on the stretch from junction 29 at the A127 (Romford/Basildon) to junction 28, for the A12 (Brentwood/Brook Street Roundabout).

Traffic monitoring system Inrix says it comes after a crash that happened shortly after 6am.

Minor delays on Piccadilly Line

07:00 , Matt Watts

There are minor delays on the Piccadilly line between Acton Town and Uxbridge due to train cancellations., TfL reports.There is a good service on the rest of the line.

