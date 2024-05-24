London travel news LIVE: Two-hour delays on A3 into London while Overground part suspended

William Mata
·3 min read
The M25 J10-11 which connects to the A3 to Esher (Traffic Cameras)
The M25 J10-11 which connects to the A3 to Esher (Traffic Cameras)

There are two hour delays on the A3 through west London on Friday with five miles of congestion due to nearby Transport for London works.

National Highways has warned of delays of up to 120 minutes on the A3 northbound between the A244 junction at Esher and the A309 junction at Chessington.

Earlier, a crash involving a car and motorbike on the M25 shut two lanes of the motorway, causing long delays to motorists.

Queues were building along the anticlockwise stretch from junction 27 for the M11 and Epping and Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey.

Emergency services are responding to the scene, live reports from Inrix show. At 10.15am, National Highways confirmed the lanes were all open.

Elsewhere, the Overground is part suspended between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction.

Follow latest updates below...

Vehicle strikes bridge at Waterloo, causing delays

11:25 , Will Mata

Trains are delayed in and out of London Waterloo after a vehicle struck a bridge.

The disruption is expected until 2pm.

All lines are open.

“Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised,” National Rail said.

Routes affected are between London Waterloo and Windsor & Eton Riverside / Shepperton / Chessington South / Hampton Court / Alton / Guildford / Weybridge / Dorking / Reading / Basingstoke / Salisbury / Haslemere / Portsmouth & Southsea / Portsmouth Harbour / Weymouth / Exeter St Davids: and also London Waterloo circular services.

All lanes now open on Epping section of M25

10:20 , Will Mata

All lanes are now open on a section of the M25 that was partially closed after a crash.

Two lanes had been shut after a collision between a car and motorbike anticlockwise between J27 (M11/Epping) and J26 (Waltham Abbey).

Delays of less than 10 minutes remain in place.

Overground part suspended

10:11 , Will Mata

The Overground is part suspended on Friday, Transport for London has said.

As of 10.10am there is no service between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction while a faulty train is fixed at Clapham High Street.

There is a good service on all other London Overground routes.

The Overground is part suspended (TfL)
The Overground is part suspended (TfL)

Crash causes delays on the M25

10:07 , Will Mata

A crash involving a car and motorbike on the M25 has shut two lanes of the motorway, causing long delays to motorists.

Queues are building along the anticlockwise stretch from junction 27 for the M11 and Epping and Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey.

There is now building traffic on the M25 (Traffic Cameras)
There is now building traffic on the M25 (Traffic Cameras)

Two hour delays on the A3

09:58 , Will Mata

National Highways has warned of two hour delays facing motorists on the A3.

There is approximately three miles of congestion as highways teams respond to TfL works going on in west London.

The agency tweeted that delays are being felt between the A244 junction at Esher and the A309 at Chessington.

