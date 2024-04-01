London travel news LIVE: Eight-mile tailback on M25 near Heathrow as drivers suffer Easter 'nightmare'

Traffic approaching Heathrow on the M25 (Traffic Cameras)

Motorists were enduring long delays on the M25 on Easter Monday as a number of incidents caused huge tailbacks.

One lane is currently closed on the clockwise section J13 A30 (Staines) to J14 A3113 Airport Way (Heathrow) after a stalled vehicle.

There are reported delays of up to eight miles along this passage. It follows a car fire shitting two lanes of the M25 in Kent between junctions 5 (A21) and 6 (Godstone) but this had reopened by 2p.

National Highways South-East reported at lunchtime that the blaze had been extinguished and the vehicle was being dampened down by firefighters. It reported a 30-minute delay for motorists approaching the scene.

Meanwhile a vehicle breakdown restricted access to the Dartford Tunnel, causing 10-mile queues back to the Swanley junction.

One motorist caught up in the traffic said: “It's an absolute nightmare. I'm sick of the M25 at Easter.”

It comes as more than two million leisure journeys were expected to carried out by car on Easter Monday, as travellers return home at the end of the long bank holiday.

All lanes now reopen on M25 after closure near Heathrow

15:35 , Will Mata

All lanes have been re-opened on the M25 from J13 A30 (Staines) to J14 A3113 Airport Way (Heathrow).

Slow traffic due to earlier stalled vehicle on the M25 clockwise led to lanes being closed.

There are still tailbacks of several miles along the stretch.

Now only one lane closed on M25 near Heathrow

14:33 , Will Mata

Latest highways data shows that only one lane of the M25 is now closed on the lead up to Heathrow Airport.

Inrix data showed at 2.30pm that the majority of the lanes are now open for the section from J13 A30 (Staines) to J14 A3113 Airport Way (Heathrow).

Lane closed on M25 near Heathrow approach

14:23 , Will Mata

Tailbacks of around eight miles have been reported on the M25 due to a stalled vehicle.

There are now just two out of five lanes in operation on the clockwise section J13 A30 (Staines) to J14 A3113 Airport Way (Heathrow).

Easter Monday traffic is adding further pressure to the congestion.

A live shot of the M25 approaching Heathrow (Inrix)

All lanes now reopen towards Dartford Crossing

14:10 , Will Mata

Live data has shown that all lanes have been reopened towards the Dartford Crossing after an earlier incident.

There are still, however, long delays along the section towards the M25 junction 3.

All roads now reopen on M25 section

14:05 , Will Mata

All lanes have re-opened on the #M25 clockwise in #Kent between J5 (#A21, #Chipstead) and J6 (#Godstone).

A 30 minute delay remains in the area but should now start to ease, National Highways has said.

“Thanks for your patience this afternoon,” the statement added.

One lane reopens at Godstone on M25 allowing faster moving traffic

13:02 , Will Mata

Only one lane of four is now closed on the M25 clockwise in Kent.

There had been two lanes closed between J5 (#A21, #Chipstead) and J6 (#Godstone) following a vehicle fire.

“Recovery is en-route to scene,” National Highways tweeted. “There's a 45 minute delay on approach with six miles of congestion.”

The situation around junction 5 of the M25 (Traffic Cameras)

'Nightmare' on the M25

12:50 , Will Mata

The situation around the Dartford Crossing now means that there are two sections on the M25 that have heavy traffic.

The section at Godstone and Dartford are only around 6 miles apart and are giving drivers a long afternoon.

One motorist caught up in the traffic said: “It's an absolute nightmare. I'm sick of the M25 at Easter.”

Long queues on the M25 approaching Darford Crossing

12:48 , Will Mata

There are now also long queues on the section of the M25 either side of Dartford Crossing after a stalled vehicle.

Pictures from the scene show tailbacks from junction 1 to junction 3 on the anitclockwise section from Kent into Essex.

After a closure in the right-hand Dartford tunnel all lanes have been re-opened.

Traffic in East Kent approaching the Dartford Crossing (Evening Standard)

Flood warnings in place as millions return from Easter travels

12:44 , Will Mata

A number of flood alerts for London are in place on Easter Monday as travellers return to the capital at the end of the bank holiday.

Forecasters have flagged the potential for heavy rain across the south of England on Easter Monday, with the risk of hail and thunder.

See the full story here.

Traffic now building on the A224

12:33 , Will Mata

The A224 is now blocked with traffic for around two kilometers due to the M25 incident.

The junction near Otford is seen to have the delays as a knock-on impact.

The photo below was taken at around 12.30pm by Traffic Cameras.

A224 traffic (Traffic Cameras)

Part closure on Overground, Tram and Elizabeth line networks

12:28 , Will Mata

Transport for London has said that several methods of transport are running a reduced service on Easter Monday due to works and the bank holiday.

All Tube lines are running a good service apart from minor delays on the Circle line.

On the tram there is no service between Wellesley Road / George Street and Beckenham Junction / Elmers End / New Addington.

For the rest of Easter Monday, there has been a partial closure of the Overground from Highbury & Islington and New Cross / New Cross Gate / Clapham Junction.

Also on Monday, a reduced service will operate between Paddington and Maidenhead / Heathrow. All trains will start and terminate at Paddington National Rail station.

Welcome to the blog

12:23 , Will Mata

We are providing live updates on Bank Holiday Monday due to a car fire on the M25 clockwise.

There is now a five mile queue, according to data around 12.20pm, with congestion on the anticlockwise section too.

The fire is now extinguished but there is said to be a 30 minute delay for cars approaching the scene.