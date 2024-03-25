London travel news LIVE: M4 shut into London near Heathrow as police investigate 'incident'

The M4, where tailbacks are forming as police investigate an ‘incident’ (David Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

The M4 is closed eastbound in west London as police investigate an “incident”.

The major commuter route into the capital was shut at 6.10am on Monday morning at Junction 3 and is expected to remain closed until 9am, the National Highways South-East posted on Monday morning.

“Following a incident recently, road is closed within J3 for @metpoliceuk investigation work,” it posted on X.

Traffic data site Inrix is reporting three-mile queues back to the J4 (Heathrow).

Meanwhile, an accident in Walthamstow, north London, has left four people needing treatment for injuries and nine bus routes diverted.

TfL is reporting a good service on all Tube and Overground services.

Metropolitan line no longer delayed

07:29 , Jordan King

The Metropolitan line has returned to running a good service.

Four people treated for injuries after Hoe Street accident

07:25 , Jordan King

Four people were treated for injuries after a collision between two cars last night, on Hoe Street.

The Metropolitan Police told The Standard: “We were called at 7.13pm on Sunday, March 24, to reports of a collision involving two cars in Hoe Street, Walthamstow.

“Officers responded with other emergency services. Four people have been treated for injuries. We await an update on their injuries.

“Road closures are in place.”

Nine bus routes on diversion because of Hoe Street accident

07:22 , Jordan King

We have already told you about how an accident took place on Hoe Street, between Orford Road and Boundary Road, in Walthamstow, leaving Hoe Street blocked.

This means nine different bus routes are on diversion this morning.

A-road in Walthamstow blocked both ways

07:21 , Jordan King

Hoe Street has to be shut last night, after a “serious accident” took place between Orford Road and Boundary Road, reported at 7.13pm.

The road is still blocked while investigations take place, traffic-monitoring site Inrix reports.

Motorists face double normal journey time as 14 million Easter getaways planned

07:09 , Jordan King

More than 14 million Easter getaway trips are expected to take place with drivers being warning that journeys could take twice as long as normal.

The RAC warned of an inevitable traffic surge ahead of the bank holiday weekend, which coincides with the start of a two-week holiday for many schools.

Rail travel will also be disrupted as Network Rail carries out engineering work, with the southern section of the West Coast Main Line closed between Good Friday and Easter Monday.Read more here.

Drivers are being warned over long delays as more than 14 million Easter getaway trips are expected to take place (Alamy/PA)

Serious delays on A-road in north London

06:56 , Jordan King

Emergency Thames Water works are taking place on the A406 Pinkham Way (westbound) at the junction of A109 Bounds Green Road, the BP petrol station.

Two out of three lanes are closed, meaning traffic is slow-moving if you’re approaching westbound.

Minor delays to Metropolitan line

06:52 , Jordan King

There are currently minor delays between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Watford due to train cancellations - good service on the rest of the line.

M4 congestion backed up to J4 (Heathro/Uxbridge)

06:50 , Jordan King

We’ve already told you about how a road is closed on the M4 (at J3) because of an incident reported recently.

Traffic-monitoring site Inrix has reported that the congestion this has caused is backed up to J4 (heathrow/Uxbridge).

M4 eastbound closed at J3

06:43 , Jordan King

The road is closed within junction three (Harrow, Hounslow, Heathrow Airport) while the police carry out investigation work.

It is expected to stay shut until 9am with a diversion on and off.

The delay-time is currently 30 minutes.

