London travel news LIVE: Overground suffers rush-hour delays as A13 motorists stuck in 8-mile queue

London Overground services were suffering severe delays on Tuesday morning due to an electrical fault at Wembley Central.

Transport for London reported disruption on the Overground between Euston and Watford Junction. National Rail said services were likely to be affected until at least 9.30am.

Meanwhile motorists coming into London from Essex were stuck in an eight-mile tailback on the A13 East India Dock road.Construction work reduced the route into the capital to one lane causing traffic to stack up from the Canning Town flyover back to Rainham.

Eight mile queues on the A13

08:11 , Jacob Phillips

Motorists are stuck in eight miles of traffic on the A13 at Canning Town.

There are severe delays on the A13 East India Dock Road into London at A1011 Manor Road (Canning Town Flyover).

Congestion has built to Rainham, joining the usual queues back through Barking.

Commuters face severe delays on the London Overground

07:58 , Jacob Phillips

There are severe delays on the London Overground between Euston and Watford Junction, Transport for London has warned.

Services have been disrupted due to an earlier electrical fault at Wembley Central but there is a good service on all other Overground routes.

There are also minor delays across the Circle, Hammersmith & City, and Metropolitan Lines due to a faulty train at King’s Cross.