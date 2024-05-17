London travel news LIVE: Tube lines and DLR hit with delays after Dartford Bridge closure

The QE2 bridge was shut for an hour on Friday morning

Several Tube lines have delays on Friday morning while traffic is now moving again on the M25 after the QEII Bridge at the Dartford Crossing was closed.

The DLR has severe delays while Transport for London has also said the Northern and Circle lines have minor disruptions.

The Croydon Tramlink is part suspended.

The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing was closed as police responded to an incident.

The busy commuter road was blocked for an hour from 5.30am with congestion backing up towards the J29 (Romford) of the M25, with queues on the A13 past Grays, according to traffic data site Inrix.

Kent Police had been called to “concerns for someone on the bridge” shortly before 5.20am.

All lanes have now reopened and National Highways had been reporting delays of 60 minutes but traffic now seems to be flowing through.

Follow latest updates below.

Dartford Crossing bridge now fully open

09:08 , Will Mata

Essex Police has confirmed that the QEII Bridge, that forms the anticlockwise section of the Dartford Crossing, has reopened.

The force had been called to concerns for someone on the bridge shortly before 5.20am.

The bridge is now fully open. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) May 17, 2024

Delays through Hammersmith

09:05 , Will Mata

There are now long delays on the A4 through Hammersmith from the M4 J1 (Chiswick Roundabout) to Cromwell Crescent.

Travel time is around 30 minutes past the Hogarth Roundabout and Hammersmith Flyover.

Delays and suspensions remain on London Underground network

08:54 , Will Mata

Severe delays remain on the Transport for London network on Friday morning due to several ongoing issues.

The Metropolitan line is suspended between Chalfont & Latimer and Chesham due to a points failure.

On the DLR, there are severe delays between Canning Town and Woolwich Arsenal due to a faulty train at Pontoon Dock.

There are minor delays on the Northern, Jubilee and Circle lines.

Eight miles of slow moving traffic on M25

08:06 , Will Mata

Traffic is moving slowly on the M25 anticlockwise from J26 A121 at Honey Lane (Waltham Abbey) to J25 A10 (Enfield).

One lane closed a mile after J25 due to an active construction area.

Travel time is 20 minutes.

Data showed this disruption to last for around eight miles.

Slow moving traffic on the M25 (Traffic Cameras)

Tramlink part suspended due to a shortage of stock

07:53 , Will Mata

There is currently a no service on the Croydon Tramlink between Arena and Elmers End due to a shortage of trams.

The network is otherwise running as normal on Friday morning.

Tramlink trams stop at East Croydon station (PA Archive)

Traffic released at Dartford Crossing but 60 minute waits remain

07:42 , Will Mata

Traffic has been released on the A282 near the QEII Bridge southbound at Dartford Crossing following a police incident.

“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as long delays of 60 mins remain,” National Highways tweeted.

Traffic has been released on the #A282 #QEIIBridge southbound at #DartfordCrossing following a @kent_police led incident. @DartCharge



Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as long delays of 60 mins remain. pic.twitter.com/K1m8Yqp0WV — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) May 17, 2024

Tube network hit by delays

06:59 , Jacob Phillips

There is currently no service between Chalfont & Latimer and Chesham on the Metropolitan Line due to a points failure at Chalfont & Latimer.

There are also severe delays on the District Line between Earl's Court and Wimbledon due to engineering works finishing late.There are further delays on the Jubilee Line southbound due to a faulty train at Green Park.

The Northern Line is also suffering minor delays due to a shortage of trains.

Hour-long delays at Dartford Crossing

06:52 , Jacob Phillips

National Highways has warned that drivers are facing hour-long delays at the Dartford Crossing following the police incident.

Traffic has been released on the #A282 #QEIIBridge southbound at #DartfordCrossing following a @kent_police led incident. @DartCharge



Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as long delays of 60 mins remain. pic.twitter.com/K1m8Yqp0WV — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) May 17, 2024

Traffic stopped at Dartford Crossing due to 'concerns for someone on the bridge'

06:49 , Jacob Phillips

Traffic is being held at the Dartford Crossing due to concerns for someone on the bridge, police have said.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “We are currently on scene of an incident on the Dartford Crossing.

“We had been called to concerns for someone on the bridge shortly before 5.20am today (Friday 17 May) and have responded.

“This is an ongoing incident and traffic is currently being held.

“Please plan your route, we appreciate your understanding and will provide an update as soon as we are able to.”