London travel news LIVE: Stabbing closes major road next to Finsbury Park station amid Tube chaos

A major road next to Finsbury Park train and bus stations has been closed by police due to a stabbing.

A Metropolitan Police patrol car and police tape were seen outside the station at 7am on Friday with Stroud Green Road closed at the junction with Seven Sisters Road.

The closure follows a stabbing outside Finsbury Park station on Thursday night.

Traffic is now queuing from Manor House and Hornsey Road after the closure of Stroud Green Road between Seven Sisters Road and Woodstock Road.

Buses 4,19, 106, 153 and 236 are diverting, the BBC has reported.

Transport for London has said that Finsbury Park station is still open.

The Central line, meanwhile, has been suspended.

P&O Ferries suffer disruption due to French strikes

09:50 , Will Mata

Ferry passengers attempting to sail from Calais to Dover are suffering major disruption due to strike action in the French port.

Operators P&O Ferries, Irish Ferries and DFDS have cancelled, delayed or rerouted sailings because of the dispute over pension reforms.

P&O Ferries issued an alert to customers shortly before 8am on Friday which stated: "Our check-in is currently suspended.

"Rest assured if you miss your booked departure, we will get you on the next available."

Irish Ferries cancelled at least four sailings on Friday, while DFDS rerouted all its Calais-Dover crossings to Dunkirk, which is around 30 miles to the east of Calais.

Ferry passengers attempting to sail from Calais to Dover are suffering major disruption due to strike action in the French port (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)
Ferry passengers attempting to sail from Calais to Dover are suffering major disruption due to strike action in the French port (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

Central line suspended

09:38 , Will Mata

The Central Tube line has been suspended.

“There is no service while we fix multiple signal failures in the Central area,” Transport for London has said.

Tickets will be accepted on London Buses, Chiltern Railways, Elizabeth Line, Greater Anglia and London Overground services via reasonable routes.

Tube lines no longer part suspended

09:37 , Will Mata

The Tube lines which were part suspended on Friday morning are now running with delays, Transport for London has said.

The Piccadilly, Victoria and District are now running with ‘severe delays’ while the Jubilee has ‘minor’ disruption.

Police confirm stabbing at Finsbury Park

09:27 , Will Mata

Police have said they were called at approximately 1.30am to reports of a stabbing in Stroud Green Road, at the junction with Seven Sisters Road.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed aged in his 30s, suffering stab injuries,” a statement read.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and no condition update has been given.

A crime scene remains in place and no arrests have been made as the enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote 434/7June. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

'Severe delays' on three Tube lines

09:03 , Will Mata

Transport for London has reported ‘severe delays’ on three Tube lines on Friday morning; the Jubilee, Piccadilly and Victoria.

On the Victoria, trains are not stopping at Vauxhall station due to an earlier customer incident.

On the Piccadilly, there is no service between Acton Town and Barons Court on the westbound section. TfL is responding to a fire alert at Turnham Green.

The same fire alert has led the District line to be suspended between Earl's Court and Ealing Broadway/Richmond.

Finsbury Park 'incident' diverts buses

08:56 , Will Mata

Traffic is currently backing up from Stroud Green Road after police closed the section outside Finsbury Park station.

Buses 4,19, 106, 153 and 236 are diverting, the BBC has reported.

Despite this, the Victoria line, Piccadilly line and mainline trains are still running - Transport for London has confirmed.

