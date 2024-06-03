London travel news LIVE: Major disruption to Gatwick Express and Southern services after 'trespass' incident at Victoria

Rail passengers heading to Gatwick Airport are being warned of disruption after a trespass incident at Victoria.

Gatwick Express services are currently suspended, while Southern services running to/from Victoria are heavily disrupted by up to an hour.

National Rail said this was due to a person on the track at Victoria, who was taken away by emergency services. Lines have since reopened.

The incident means trains may terminate at East Croydon or other locations.

Disruption is expected until 5pm. In addition, there are also delays on the Piccadilly Tube line to Heathrow Airport.

Major disruption at Victoria to continue until 7pm

16:51 , Josh Salisbury

Major disruption at Victoria is expected to last until at least 7pm as commuters head home for rush hour.

Gatwick Express services are currently suspended, while Southern services may be cancelled or delayed by up to an hour.

Commuters are being warned that trains running from Victoria will likely to take at least 60 minutes longer than usual and you may need to change trains to reach your destination.

Services between Waterloo and Wimbledon disrupted

15:39 , Josh Salisbury

South Western Railway services between Waterloo and Wimbledon have been disrupted due to a train fault.

The fault means some lines are blocked.

The train crew are in contact with engineers who are investigating and working towards fixing the fault, said National Rail.

Disruption is expected until 4.30pm.

Gatwick Express services suspended

15:37 , Josh Salisbury

Major disruption is affecting Gatwick Express services.

This is due to an earlier trespass incident at London Victoria.

Southern services running to/from Victoria are also affected.

National Rail is warning of delays and cancellations until at least 5pm.

Gatwick Express services remain suspended until further notice.



You'll need to use Southern services between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria instead, or Thameslink services between Brighton, Gatwick Airport and London Bridge/Blackfriars.



Piccadilly Line trains still delayed

15:02 , Josh Salisbury

Now only the Piccadilly Line is delayed, TfL has said.

Earlier on Monday, five lines suffered delays because of signal failures and broken down trains.

Congestion on M25 in north London

13:50 , Josh Salisbury

There is a slow traffic on M25 clockwise before J23 A1M for South Mimms, according to traffic monitoring sites.

This is because of a road traffic accident.

Signalling faults hitting Tube lines now resolved

12:35 , Josh Salisbury

The combination of signalling faults and broken down train which had led to severe delays on five Tube lines have now been resolved.

As of lunchtime, there are minor delays on the Circle, Hammersmith and City and Metropolitan Lines.

Overground part-suspended

10:57 , Josh Salisbury

The Overground has no service between Gospel Oak and South Tottenham, because of a track fault at Crouch Hill.

There are also minor delays between South Tottenham and Barking Riverside.

Severe delays on several Tube lines

10:06 , Josh Salisbury

A broken down train at Edgware Road has caused severe delays on several Tube stations.

The Circle, Hammersmith and City, and Metropolitan lines have all been affected, while the District Line is part-suspended.

Meanwhile, both the Victoria and Piccadilly Line have also been hit with delays due to signal failures at Highbury & Islington and Holborn.

Elizabeth Line disruption to continue until 10.30

09:21 , Josh Salisbury

Lines have now reopened following a broken down train between Acton Main Line and London Paddington on the Elizabeth Line.

Whilst service recovers, trains running between Ealing Broadway and London Paddington may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised, National Rail says.

Disruption is expected to continue until 10.30am.

Crash near Cockfosters Tube partially blocks road

08:42 , Josh Salisbury

A crash near Cockfosters Station Tube station has partially blocked Cockfosters Road.

Motorists are being warned of around a mile of slow traffic and congestion to Trent Park.

Heathrow Elizabeth Line disruption to last until 9.30

08:26 , Josh Salisbury

Disruption on the Elizabeth Line is expected to continue until 09.30.

Lines have now reopened following a broken down train between Acton Main Line and London Paddington, National Rail says.

Whilst service recovers, trains running between Ealing Broadway and London Paddington may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

Victoria Line also hit with severe delays

08:23 , Josh Salisbury

The Victoria Line has severe delays due to a signal failure at Highbury & Islington, TfL says.

London Buses, London Overground, Great Northern, Thameslink, Greater Anglia and South Western Railway are accepting tickets.

There are also minor delays on the Bakerloo Line between Queen's Park and Elephant & Castle due to train cancellations.

Severe delays on trains to Heathrow

08:19 , Josh Salisbury

There are currently severe delays between Paddington and Heathrow Terminals / Reading on the Elizabeth Line.

There are also minor delays between Abbey Wood and Paddington due to an earlier faulty train.

On the Piccadilly Line, there is also severe delays between Cockfosters and Heathrow Terminals due to a signal failure at Holborn.