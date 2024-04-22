London travel news LIVE: Traffic chaos on M25 after crash as Tube Lines face delays

Drivers on the M25 are facing delays on Monday after a crash near the M1.

According to Inrix, there is queueing traffic due to the crash on the M25 clockwise at Junction 21 of the M1Meanwhile there are severe delays between Queen's Park and Elephant and Castle on the Bakerloo line due to a signal failure at Lambeth North.

For the latest travel updates please scroll down.

Crash on M25 causes lengthy tailback

07:03 , Matt Watts

According to Inrix, there is queueing traffic on the M25 due to a crash, now on the shoulder on M25 clockwise at J21 M1.

There is reported congestion to J20 Kings Langley but all lanes have been re-opened after a short hold of traffic to clear the vehicles.

Severe delays on Bakerloo line

07:08 , Matt Watts

The are severe delays on the Bakerloo line, according to Transport for London.

It reports the delays are between Queen's Park and Elephant and Castle due toa signal failure at Lambeth North.

TfL is working to fix the problem and says tickets are being accepted on London buses. There is a reported good service to the rest of the line.

Part closure to Tram

07:23 , Jordan King

Until Wednesday, there is no service between Wellesley Road / George Street and Beckenham Junction / Elmers End / New Addington.

Eastbound trams will operate from Wimbledon to Wellesley Road, and westbound trams will operate from George Street to Wimbledon.

Disruption between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly

07:24 , Jordan King

A fault with the signalling system between Watford Junction and Milton Keynes Central means that one of the lines from London Euston towards Milton Keynes Central is disrupted. Trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Avanti West Coast will be running a reduced service between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly. If your train is cancelled, your ticket will be valid on the Avanti West Coast train immediately before or after the cancelled one.

This is expected to last until at least 1pm.

If you use Avanti West Coast trains:

07:28 , Jordan King

Avanti West Coast is currently expericning minor delays.

Check your specific journey here.