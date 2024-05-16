London travel news LIVE: Eurostar and St Pancras services hit by hour-long delays

Trains from St Pancras have been hit by delays - including on the Eurostar (PA Archive)

Trains from London St Pancras International have been delayed by up to an hour due to a power cut.

An electricity supply failure between Ashford International and Ebbsfleet International means some lines are closed.

There are long waits for Eurostar services, with one train to Paris being held for 70-minutes.

There are delays between St Pancras and Broadstairs, Dover Priory, Faversham, Maidstone West, Margate, Ramsgate and Sandwich.

Disruption is expected until 12.30am.

It comes after commuters suffered a second day of disruption at London Waterloo after a trespass incident forced scores of trains to be cancelled.

The travel chaos began on Wednesday night as the police dealt with the incident near Raynes Park.

Live updates below.

Eurostar service delayed by over an hour

10:11 , Jacob Phillips

Two Eurostar services have been hit by long delays following a power cut.

The 8.01am service to Paris was hit by 70-minute delays because of the issue, according to the Eurostar’s live departure board.

The 9.31am service to Paris has also been hit by 40-minute delays due to the problem.

Trains from London St Pancras International hit by hour-long delays

10:01 , Jacob Phillips

Trains between St Pancras and Kent have been delayed by up to an hour due to a problem with overhead power lines.

A failure of the electricity supply between Ashford International and Ebbsfleet International means some lines are currently closed. There are delays between St Pancras and Broadstairs, Dover Priory, Faversham, Maidstone West, Margate, Ramsgate and Sandwich.

Disruption is expected until 10.30am.

Minor delays on the Piccadilly Line

09:58 , Jacob Phillips

There are minor delays on the Piccadilly Line between Acton Town and Uxbridge due to train cancellations.

Trains to London Victoria hit with delays

09:35 , Jacob Phillips

Trains between West Croydon and London Victoria have been hit with delays due to a points failure.

The issue between Norwood Junction and Crystal Palace means journeys are taking 20 minutes longer than normal.

Trains to London Waterloo running as normal

09:32 , Jacob Phillips

Following the police dealing with an incident near the railway on Wednesday South Western Railway services are now able to run through Wimbledon as normal.

Minor delays on the Jubilee Line

09:16 , Jacob Phillips

There are minor delays on the Jubilee Line due to a shortage of trains.

South Western Railway trains hit by second day of delays

07:34 , Jacob Phillips

Lines have reopened after a police incident near the railway at Raynes Park on Wednesday evening.

Services running through Wimbledon are returning to normal but some trains may still be cancelled or delayed.

Disruption is expected until 10am.

Thameslink are no longer affected by the disruption.

Minor delays on the Northern Line

07:29 , Jacob Phillips

There are minor delays on the Northern Line due to a shortage of trains.