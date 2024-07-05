Londoners launch Hurricane Beryl emergency appeals

Orson De Silva, one of the aid organisers, with the supplies being gathered in Ladbroke Grove. [BBC]

Londoners have begun collecting donations, supplies and funds to help people affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Two community relief efforts in Ladbroke Grove and Westbourne Park, west London have been launched for Grenada as well as the smaller islands such as Curaçao and Petite Martinique.

Aid organiser Saskia Moynihan De Silva said she felt "horror" watching the natural disaster so "starting a relief seemed like the natural thing to do".

Hurricane Beryl left a trail of devastation across the Caribbean, killing at least 10 people.

Ms De Silva is originally from Grenada and said she has "family members stuck there".

She and her partner Osmond De Silva are fundraising online and collecting supplies for Grenada and the smaller islands affected by Hurricane Beryl as "98% of Curaçao and Petite Martinique had been completely flattened".

"People are left destitute, they're vulnerable, with no food, no clothing and no shelter," she added.

The community activist said: "The hurricane has had a massive impact - specifically for family members - we've got family members that have been stranded, destitute."

Saskia Moynihan De Silva has set up an appeal for supplies to send to Grenada and surrounding islands [BBC]

The couple have asked the public to bring supplies to the Mo Better Cutz barber shop in Ladbroke Grove.

They have asked for non-perishable foods, as well as toiletries and medical supplies.

From there, the couple plan to move the supplies to a warehouse and then aim to get them sent out to those in need.

Saskia told the BBC that the response had been very positive.

"My phone is just inundated with people wanting to help and reach out," she said.

"By no means are Grenadians looking for pity - they want support," she added.

Esmond Joseph is leading the relief effort at the Yaa Centre, Westbourne Park [BBC]

Over in Westbourne Park, Esmond Joseph, who is also from Grenada, is also collecting donations.

He told the BBC that communications with his family on the island have been difficult and said "the main antenna has gone down", but said he has been able to establish that his family had all survived.

Esmond said he had launched an online fundraiser and had asked the public to donate items to the Yaa Centre.

As well as food and toiletries, Esmond said: "tarpaulins are very much needed".

He explained that many of his family and friends had lost the roofs of their homes and were getting wet when it rained.

He told the BBC that they were trying to get the supplies flown out.

Shipping is being considered too but that will take two weeks, he explained.

Jamaica's High Commissioner in London, Alexander Williams told BBC Radio London that the island prepared for the storm as well as it could.

"There's always an extent to which one is limited in preparing for a hurricane because you are dealing with a national disaster," he said.

"All state agencies were mobilised - all the parish councils - and just under 500 persons were in shelters," he explained.

He added: "Yes, there has been some flooding, but all in all there was a great readiness for the impending hurricane."

