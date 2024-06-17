Look Back at Brandy and Monica's Epic 'The Boy Is Mine' Music Video Ahead of Their Collab with Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's "The Boy Is Mine" remix featuring the iconic R&B singers will drop June 21

Brandy/YouTube Brandy and Monica in the "The Boy is Mine" music video in 1998

The collab we’ve been waiting for is coming!

Following the release of the music video for “the boy is mine” in early June, Ariana Grande has announced that a remix of her song will drop on June 21 with two very special guests: Monica and Brandy.

The R&B singers, who famously released a song of the same name in 1998, were featured in Grande’s music video in a special cameo as broadcasters — and now fans will get to hear the three join forces on the new track.

Before the song is officially released later this month, we thought we’d take a look back at the iconic original video.

The video begins with the two women in their neighboring apartments watching their respective television sets, which switch between an episode of Jerry Springer and a black-and-white movie or TV show. As the song kicks off, the two sit around their own groups of friends who are listening to their woes about "the boy."

By the end of the video, they’ve combined forces when they realize what the man in both of their lives is up to — and when the man in question (played by Mekhi Phifer) decides to pay Brandy a visit, he finds both women waiting behind her door.

Jan Jarecki/Donato Sardella/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Brandy and Monica at the Grammy Awards in 1999

Though the song brought the stars success — it won the Grammy for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal in 1999 — the two had some beef following its release. In 2020, the stars seemed to have put it all to rest when they came together for a Verzuz battle, though said that before that, they hadn't spoken in eight years (they'd released another duet in 2012 called "It All Belongs to Me").

"People, you know, were picking apart every second of every facial expression, right? How we moved and what we said, but you realize that's the first time we had been in each other's space — in any capacity — for almost a decade," Monica, now 43, told PEOPLE (the TV Show!).

"But what I love about it is it opened the floodgates to the conversations that needed to be had between the two of us," she added. "Brandy is a legend. She is an icon and she is to be respected."

Monica also chimed in about their collective past explaining that people "were putting us against each other before we ever were in the same room."

atlantic Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine" in 1998

"As we got older, we realized that we could control what that narrative was. And we kind of took the bull by the horns after Verzuz," she added.

Brandy's brother, Ray J, offered his two cents on the rift between the singers, telling the Club Shay Shay podcast that their rumored feud "was 100% real."

"I just think being competitive," Ray J added of the source of their differences. "I don't know anything other than that — but just the competitiveness of it and then you got your squad and her squad both supporting each side. But then you have the one record that can't pretty much be touched."

Ahead of the release of Eternal Sunshine earlier this year — Grande’s album that features “the boy is mine” — the "positions" singer talked about how the song was inspired by Monica and Brandy’s original.

Ariana Grande/YouTube Brandy and Monica in Ariana Grande's "the boy is mine" video

“I love that song. I’ve always wanted to reimagine that song in some kind of way,” she said during a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

When announcing the remix on Instagram on June 17, Grande wrote “i ……… cannot believe this is real (i don’t know if i will even long after it’s out) my deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me.”

She continued, “it is near impossible to say how much this means to me. this is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, artist that is creating today. i loooooove you both so so much.thank you !!!!!!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹”



