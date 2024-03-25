Take a look at photos from the final day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami

Calvin Harris and Eric Prydz helped close out the 24th edition of the Ultra music festival on Sunday, which organizers say drew more than 55,000 attendees during each day. Other notable Sunday performers included Nora en Pure, Camelphat, Artbat and Ann Clue.

Take a look at scenes from the last day of the festival.

Afrojack performs during Ultra Day 3 on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

A festivalgoer dances on someones shoulders at Ultra day 3 during ARMNHMR’s set on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Worldwide Stage inside Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

Marie Barraza, left, kisses Pablo Francois during Nora En Pure’s set at the Main Stage at Ultra Day 3 on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

Karen Laverde, center, signs along to Aforjack’s set during Ultra Day 3 at the Main Stage on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

From left to right: Kevin Lin, Tiffany Dang, Harmonie Phan, and Josh Padua, dressed as minions, dance to ARMNHMR’s set during Ultra Day 3 on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Worldwide Stage inside Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

A festvialgoer dances to Afrojack’s set during Ultra Day 3 at the Main Stage on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

Two festivalgoers kiss while standing in a puddle of water left over from the previous days rain during Ultra day 3 on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

Maggie Dignan puts her hands up at Ultra Day 3 during ARMNHMR’s set on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Worldwide Stage inside Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

Two festivalgoers hold hands during Afrojack’s set at Ultra Day 3 at the Main Stage on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

A festivalgoer head bangs during Space Lace’s set at Ultra Day 3 on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Worldwide stage inside Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.