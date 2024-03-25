Take a look at photos from the final day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami
David Catanese, Alie Skowronski
Calvin Harris and Eric Prydz helped close out the 24th edition of the Ultra music festival on Sunday, which organizers say drew more than 55,000 attendees during each day. Other notable Sunday performers included Nora en Pure, Camelphat, Artbat and Ann Clue.
Take a look at scenes from the last day of the festival.
LucasFilm’s 25th anniversary theatrical re-release of “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” will feature an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Disney+ series “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” set to release on the streamer on June 4. Screenings of “The Phantom Menace” begin May 3 and tickets are on sale now. Additionally, to celebrate the “Star Wars” …
Julie Vogt, executive director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Arts Society, says the plan to allow alcohol consumption in most areas of the festival is to help generate more revenue. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)The Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Art Society is working on a plan to allow alcohol consumers at this year's annual folk festival to roam freely in all park areas, except for one that would be reserved as a "sober area." The society is working with the Newfoundland Liquor Corporation to map
Toronto police say a child was taken to hospital with serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog at a waterfront playground on Saturday.Officers were called to Little Norway Park, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street, at about 10:15 a.m.A news release issued Saturday said a woman was inside the playground area with a dog that was off-leash when a father approached the same area with his child.The dog allegedly "charged toward" the child through an open
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyMany things have been said about Stormy Daniels. A funny, sassy, strong woman from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who grew up barely surviving in poverty in an already poor city, the Daniels we see in the new documentary Stormy cusses unapologetically, makes jokes, and is clearly a survivor. There is a defiance in the way that she carries herself that makes her compulsively charming. She is not a victim, and it shows.Stormy, released this past week on Peacoc
CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta weighs in on the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis. Doctors found the cancer after a “major abdominal surgery,” according to a statement released by Kensington Palace.
For days, Donald Trump’s fury over the requirement to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in bond money by Monday has been bubbling behind the scenes and through a steady stream of social media posts.
A merger deal involving former President Trump’s Truth Social platform is the latest financial twist in the White House race as he looks to close the fundraising gap with President Biden. Biden’s campaign operation has been significantly outraising Trump’s a couple of months into 2024 even as polls show a close race nationally with Trump leading…