Loose Women star confirms she has quit the show

Loose Women star Sophie Morgan has announced that she is leaving the show, saying the time had come to “part ways.”

The star joined the ITV panel show back in November 2021, but announced yesterday (May 17) via Instagram that she has now left the show after electing to pursue other projects.

“I also wanted to update you on the latest with Loose Women,” she said after announcing other projects. “Whilst I had an incredible time working there (it was a dream platform for a disabled woman with a lot to say), the time has come to part ways.

“I am very proud to have been part of their groundbreaking work, including campaigns such as ‘Body Stories’ – which celebrated body diversity & confidence – ‘Facing It Together’ – a campaign about domestic abuse – & of course, my baby, ‘Rights on Flights’, which was born on the show last year.”

Morgan continued by thanking her colleagues and the crew, before saying: “I hope many more Disabled and underrepresented women get the chance to be on the panel to help, educate and inform.”

Morgan confirmed in the post that she would be moving to the USA for her next project, saying: “Firstly, as some of you know, it has been a dream of mine to live and work in the US for some time now, & it has finally become a reality.

“I find life here so accessible; I feel like a different person, more free and less disabled – thanks partly to the ADA, the weather and the general positivity! I will be based between LA & London for the foreseeable & am excited to continue sharing my adventures with you all.

“Secondly, work-wise, in addition to setting up Making Space, I have just landed the biggest broadcast gig of my career & I’ll give that the time, platform & excitement it deserves on here as soon as I’m allowed!”

