‘Lord wrap your arms around me.’ Woman uses key fob to signal SOS after Texas tornado

The Ray Roberts Marina and RV park near Sanger took a direct hit from Saturday’s storm, but there were not serious injuries, according to a post on the marina’s Facebook page.

“Right now as the sun comes up, we will begin assessing the damage. We know the boat houses are heavily damaged, all have lost walkways and most boats are damaged,” the post reads. “We lost our fuel dock and offices along with our dock cat, Ginger. Our hearts are broken but we were watched over by our Lord and Savior last night. We are blessed and very thankful today. Prayers for those who weren’t as fortunate as us.”





Amber Bryant stands near her RV on Sunday, May 26, 2024, after severe storms moved through the area. Bryant said she was pinned in her trailer and used her key fob to signal SOS.

Amber Bryan, 41, had lived in the RV park for a year. The tornado flipped her trailer and pinned her inside.

“Thank God, just got some bruises, nothing broken,” she said.

She used her key fob to honk SOS to let people know she was in the rubble.

“Everything happened so fast,” she said. “I just said, ‘Lord wrap your arms around me and my pets and get us through this.”

Janet Rucks, 66, was on the dock playing dominoes with her fiance when the storm hit.

“If we’d stayed on the dock, we wouldn’t be here, I imagine,” Rucks said.

They thought about riding it out, but her daughter called and told her the storm was coming toward them. They got in their truck and drove to their home in Mountain Springs.

Bill Little, 42, of Aubrey, purcahsed binoculars to search for signs of his boat in the rubble of the collapsed dock and marina.

“Goes to show you — got to take those tornado warnings seriously,” he said. “The get monotonous, but they’re for real.”

At least seven people were killed in the line of storms that moved from Valley View to Collin County.

